Helicopter$ - Song by A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky is about to deliver his new album Don't Be Dumb, and the anticipation could not be more palpable right now. The fans are excited, and the first single, "Punk Rocky," left a lot of fans intrigued about this new direction. Today, we got blessed with a new song, this time called "Helicopter." As you will hear, the beat on this song is absolutely filthy. The rapping is some of Rocky's best over the past few years, and it's clear that the artist is making a statement with his visuals. When contrasted with "Punk Rocky," it is clear that the artist is going for something truly unique here. If anything, this makes us that much more excited for Friday.
Release Date: January 12, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb