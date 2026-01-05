Punk Rocky - Song by A$AP Rocky

Earlier this afternoon, A$AP Rocky attempted to drop his new song "Punk Rocky" on YouTube. In the end, the premiere was botched as the video went private. However, moments ago, the rapper dropped off the new song for good. This time around, the video and the song were here to stay. As you will hear, this new song is filled with punk aesthetics. There is even an interpolation of Blink-182's "All The Small Things" here. In between these melodic rock-inspired passages, we hear Rocky rapping, and he sounds like he is confident in this new direction. Whether or not this direction resonates with the fans, remains to be seen.
Release Date: January 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Don't Be Dumb