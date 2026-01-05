A$AP Rocky Rug Pulls His Fans With "Punk Rocky" Video Release: "Shut The F*ck Up"

Today was supposed to be a very special day for A$AP Rocky fans, as the artist was set to drop a new single from his album, Don't Be Dumb. The album is set to drop on January 16th, and "Punk Rocky" was going to be one of the project's first real teasers.

At 2 PM this afternoon, Rocky had plans to premiere the video. There would be a countdown, and then the video would begin playing, as you would see in any other given YouTube premiere.

At first, things played out exactly as they were supposed to. Unfortunately, once the song started, that is when things took a turn for the worse. For a split second, we got a clip of someone yelling, "Shut the F*ck Up." Immediately after that, the video cut to black. Now, the link to the video takes you to a page saying "This video has been removed by the uploader."

On social media, fans are not happy with Rocky, and as it stands, there is all sorts of confusion surrounding this album's rollout.

A$AP Rocky Fans Are Just As Confused As We Are

In the tweets above, the unhappiness with Rocky is palpable. Overall, it is yet another misstep in an album rollout that has been a bit all over the place. Fans felt like the Don't Be Dumb release date and today's music video were a changing of the guard. A sign that Rocky is serious about dropping music.

However, this latest move is creating a lot more questions than answers. Is Rocky trolling his fans? Was there a glitch in the system? Is the song going to come out in a few minutes from now? No one actually knows.