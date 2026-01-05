A$AP Rocky Rug Pulls His Fans With "Punk Rocky" Video Release: "Shut The F*ck Up"

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Opens Rihanna's "Diamonds" World Tour - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 05: Rapper A$AP Rocky performs during Rihanna "Diamonds" World Tour at Barclays Center on May 5, 2013 in the Brooklyn burough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky was supposed to drop the music video for "Punk Rocky" on Monday, but in the end, fans got completely rugpulled.

Today was supposed to be a very special day for A$AP Rocky fans, as the artist was set to drop a new single from his album, Don't Be Dumb. The album is set to drop on January 16th, and "Punk Rocky" was going to be one of the project's first real teasers.

At 2 PM this afternoon, Rocky had plans to premiere the video. There would be a countdown, and then the video would begin playing, as you would see in any other given YouTube premiere.

At first, things played out exactly as they were supposed to. Unfortunately, once the song started, that is when things took a turn for the worse. For a split second, we got a clip of someone yelling, "Shut the F*ck Up." Immediately after that, the video cut to black. Now, the link to the video takes you to a page saying "This video has been removed by the uploader."

On social media, fans are not happy with Rocky, and as it stands, there is all sorts of confusion surrounding this album's rollout.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Will Cover Rent For All Tenants In The Harlem Building He Lived In As A Teenager

A$AP Rocky Fans Are Just As Confused As We Are

In the tweets above, the unhappiness with Rocky is palpable. Overall, it is yet another misstep in an album rollout that has been a bit all over the place. Fans felt like the Don't Be Dumb release date and today's music video were a changing of the guard. A sign that Rocky is serious about dropping music.

However, this latest move is creating a lot more questions than answers. Is Rocky trolling his fans? Was there a glitch in the system? Is the song going to come out in a few minutes from now? No one actually knows.

Over on social media, Rocky has failed to clue fans in on what is really happening. Instead, everyone has been left in the dark. Although it is his prerogative to do so, there is no denying that he has left some feeling extremely alienated.

Read More: A$AP Rocky's New Album "Don't Be Dumb" Gains 500K Pre-Saves On Spotify Alone

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
Comments 2