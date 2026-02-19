Chris Brown's life outside of music continues to generate headlines, and usually not for good reasons. This week, an ex-partner of his, Diamond Brown, whom he shares daughter Lovely with, went nuclear on him. In a series of posts caught by The Neighborhood Talk, Diamond started things off with a bang by revealing that he allegedly has another child on the way.

Her bombshell post on her Instagram Story also came with a warning for the singer and rapper. "LEAVE ME AND MINES ALONE! WORRY ABOUT YOUR BABY ON THE WAY! [middle finger emoji]."

Brown has been spotted with a new woman as of late whose name is Jada Wallace. They most recently went viral for being together at an Amiri show during Paris Fashion week.

But things didn't stop there in the slightest. In some interactions with social media users, Diamond said she's been staying silent for way too long about certain things. One of those sensitive topics includes Brown's alleged interference in her life, particularly when it comes to her relationships.

That even goes for the one she's supposedly in right now. "OF COURSE NOT. Nobody been wanting that man for years now. What I’m not messing with is the fact he been making threats to my MAN and my relationship bc I’m trying to move forward. Don’t speak on sh*t you know nothing about," she wrote back to fans doubting her claims.

How Many Kids Does Chris Brown Have?

Fans wanted to know who Brown is allegedly preparing to have a child with and that's when she replied "Jada, who else sir."

This sent Jada into a fit of rage, leading her to reply in a lengthy Instagram Story post of her own.

"B*tch you a lame for running to the internet. Tryna air business out like you not the one that's stopping him from seeing his daughter never answering the phone."

She continues in part, "This narrative you tryna run with on the internet to get a little attention is truly sad. It's never been about him not seeing or taking care of his daughter. Stop trying to act you just this bossed up b*tch. Keep acting for the net though that's what moves yo lame a*s."

Diamond responded to that reply from Jada in a vicious manner, claiming that she'll beat her up after the baby allegedly arrives and that she doesn't know the half of what's going on.

After all of that, Chris Brown finally chimed in with a simple message. "I ain't playing no internet games," he wrote on his Instagram Story.