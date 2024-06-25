Chris Brown & His BM Diamond Seemingly Exchange "I Love You's" In The Club

57th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Singer Chris Brown attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Chris Brown and Diamond seem to be doing well.

Chris Brown is currently on tour and he has been having an interesting time. Overall, we reported earlier today about how he has been going viral for some unique reasons. However, his tour is still bringing in tens of thousands of fans, and they have been loving every moment of the tour. Now, it seems as though Brown is also going viral for a recent exchange he had with the mother of his youngest child, Lovely. Diamond Brown and Chris have had an interesting relationship dynamic, and fans have never truly known where they stand.

Well, in a recent video where both could be seen in the club, it looked like they were getting pretty close to one another. However, what ultimately made fans turn their heads is the fact that Chris seemingly said "I love you" to Diamond. Subsequently, Diamond said it back, and Chris leaned in to kiss her. It was a sweet moment that was ultimately news to a whole lot of people. In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, many weighed in on what they saw.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Gets Chris Brown Turnt At The Club: Watch

Chris Brown x Diamond

"Amika throwing potstickers at the wall as we speak," one person wrote. "It’s me playing the video bck to see if they really said it I hate the internet," said another. Others simply were not moved by the interaction, saying "Isn’t this normal between two people who share a child? Even the ones who don’t like each other still love each other."

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the two actually said "I love you" to one another? How have you been enjoying the videos coming out from Brown's most recent tour? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Chris Brown Looks Frustrated After Facing Another Set Malfunction On His “11:11” Tour

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
