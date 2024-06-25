Chris Brown & His BM Diamond Seemingly Exchange "I Love You's" In The Club

Chris Brown and Diamond seem to be doing well.

Chris Brown is currently on tour and he has been having an interesting time. Overall, we reported earlier today about how he has been going viral for some unique reasons. However, his tour is still bringing in tens of thousands of fans, and they have been loving every moment of the tour. Now, it seems as though Brown is also going viral for a recent exchange he had with the mother of his youngest child, Lovely. Diamond Brown and Chris have had an interesting relationship dynamic, and fans have never truly known where they stand.

Well, in a recent video where both could be seen in the club, it looked like they were getting pretty close to one another. However, what ultimately made fans turn their heads is the fact that Chris seemingly said "I love you" to Diamond. Subsequently, Diamond said it back, and Chris leaned in to kiss her. It was a sweet moment that was ultimately news to a whole lot of people. In the comments section over at The Neighborhood Talk, many weighed in on what they saw.

Chris Brown x Diamond

"Amika throwing potstickers at the wall as we speak," one person wrote. "It’s me playing the video bck to see if they really said it I hate the internet," said another. Others simply were not moved by the interaction, saying "Isn’t this normal between two people who share a child? Even the ones who don’t like each other still love each other."