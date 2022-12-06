Chris Brown is certainly in the holiday spirit. Last month, he blessed fans with a new festive single “It’s Giving Christmas.” On Monday, he gifted his child’s mother Diamond Brown and brand new White Tesla.

Diamond welcomed Brown’s third child in to the world in January— a daughter named Lovely Symphani Brown. Breezy is never shy about showing the mothers of his children love. Back in May, he penned a sweet message for model and baby mama Ammika Harris on her birthday. “Happy BIRTHDAY BABY,” Brown shared with a photo of Harris on his Instagram story.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Chris Brown attends the RHUDE SS22 Runway Show on June 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

No word on whether CB is exclusive with Diamond or Ammika. But Diamond is over the moon about her brand new Tesla. She shared a photo of her new gift from Breezy, writing, “Forever grateful. Thank u CB.”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section to share their thoughts. “Chris is amazing – always taking care of his kids & their mothers. Y’all dudes need to take notes,” one fan wrote. “The man embodies growth and learning from your past, love to see it,” another added. Chris’ growth has been acknowledged by fans and peers alike. After his performance at the American Music Awards was cancelled, many celebs championed for Brown’s return to the stage.

Kelly Rowland was one of the most vocal when it came to defending Breezy. “I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she shared while accepting his award. “And I want to tell him, thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations!” The singer doubled down on her statements the following day, adding that Brown deserves grace.

“Before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get,” she said. “Even our own things that we have. I think it’s just important to remember to be human. We are humans.” See Chris Brown and Ammika’s baby girl below.