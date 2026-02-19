50 Cent has plenty of enemies in the music industry. This includes Ja Rule, who opened up about their longtime feud during a recent chat with TMZ. According to him, he'll never resolve his issues with Fif or Tony Yayo, and that's okay with him.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay. That's okay to have enemies. Everybody can't be friends. A friend of everybody is an enemy to himself," he explained. "But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war.

"There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war," he continued. "That's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f*ck with them; they don't f*ck with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

Ja Rule Apologizes For Airplane Confrontation

Now, 50 Cent has taken to social media with some words of advice about handling enemies. It's safe to say he has plenty of experience, though it's unclear whether or not his message was aimed at Ja Rule. "Good morning let your enemies become motivation," he wrote on Instagram. "Make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the Fvck out the way before they crash out. LOL."

Both men's remarks come just a few days after Ja Rule got into a heated confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on an airplane. Footage of the incident quickly went viral, prompting Ja Rule to issue a formal apology.

"I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me," he wrote in a statement. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."