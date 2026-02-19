50 Cent Offers Advice On Enemies After Ja Rule Says They’ll “Never” Squash Beef

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Advice Ja Rule Beef
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this week, Ja Rule opened up about his longtime feud with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo after confronting the latter on a plane.

50 Cent has plenty of enemies in the music industry. This includes Ja Rule, who opened up about their longtime feud during a recent chat with TMZ. According to him, he'll never resolve his issues with Fif or Tony Yayo, and that's okay with him.

"Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay. That's okay to have enemies. Everybody can't be friends. A friend of everybody is an enemy to himself," he explained. "But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war.

"There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war," he continued. "That's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f*ck with them; they don't f*ck with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

Read More: Ja Rule Says He'll "Never" Reconcile With 50 Cent & Tony Yayo Despite Recent Apology

Ja Rule Apologizes For Airplane Confrontation

Now, 50 Cent has taken to social media with some words of advice about handling enemies. It's safe to say he has plenty of experience, though it's unclear whether or not his message was aimed at Ja Rule. "Good morning let your enemies become motivation," he wrote on Instagram. "Make them watch your success till they snap. Then get the Fvck out the way before they crash out. LOL."

Both men's remarks come just a few days after Ja Rule got into a heated confrontation with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on an airplane. Footage of the incident quickly went viral, prompting Ja Rule to issue a formal apology.

"I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me," he wrote in a statement. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

Read More: 50 Cent Roasts Lil Kim Over Her Onstage Antics

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Music Ja Rule Says He'll "Never" Reconcile With 50 Cent & Tony Yayo Despite Recent Apology
DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception Music Ja Rule Issues Apology Following Viral Plane Confrontation With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda
Ja Rule Reflects Airplane Confrontation Music Ja Rule Reflects On Viral Airplane Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo
Tony Yayo DJ Vlad Question 50 Cent Ja Rule Beef Music Tony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef
Comments 0