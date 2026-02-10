Ja Rule Breaks Silence On Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Altercation

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
Nov 8, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rapper and actor Ja Rule sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ja Rule called out 50 Cent, Tony Yayo, and Uncle Murda, in a series of posts on social media after the video went viral.

Ja Rule has addressed the viral video of himself getting into an argument with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda during a recent flight. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday night, Ja Rule labeled them "p*ssy" and described the interaction as "hilarious."

"I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…" he wrote.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule After Viral Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo

From there, he seemingly copied and pasted an email from TMZ that reads: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."

Ja ended by tagging Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, and 50 Cent in one last post, writing: "Whole team p*ssy..." 50 Cent had gotten in on the drama by sharing the video on Instagram with the caption: "He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary ass. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

Viral Video Of Ja Rule With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

As for the video, it kicks off with the two sides yelling at one another as the plane prepares for departure. After that, it cuts to Ja Rule having left the area. "This is the pillow Ja Rule threw at me. Soft ass n***a," Yayo says. Murda adds, "This is where he was sitting before we got him out of here."

Read More: 50 Cent Mocks Stefon Diggs Over Rumored Cardi B Breakup & Super Bowl Loss

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Music Viral Video Shows Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Get Into A Wild Argument With Ja Rule
50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule Uncle Murda Tony Yayo Music 50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule After Viral Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo
Tony Yayo DJ Vlad Question 50 Cent Ja Rule Beef Music Tony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music Tony Yayo Calls Ja Rule An "Industry Plant" Who He Will "Never" Respect
Comments 0