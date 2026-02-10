Ja Rule Breaks Silence On Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Altercation

Ja Rule has addressed the viral video of himself getting into an argument with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda during a recent flight. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday night, Ja Rule labeled them "p*ssy" and described the interaction as "hilarious."

"I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…" he wrote.

From there, he seemingly copied and pasted an email from TMZ that reads: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."

Ja ended by tagging Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, and 50 Cent in one last post, writing: "Whole team p*ssy..." 50 Cent had gotten in on the drama by sharing the video on Instagram with the caption: "He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary ass. LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL”

Viral Video Of Ja Rule With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda