Recently, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda got into a tense back-and-forth with Ja Rule on a flight, and a video of it quickly went viral. Apparently, it all started when they were on their way to New York from San Francisco. In the video, shared by Uncle Murda on Instagram, he can be heard saying, “Sucka a** Ja Rule on the plane.” Immediately, Ja Rule turned around to fire back. “Old a**, police ass, sucka a**,” he said.

"Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat," Uncle Murda captioned the post. It didn't take long for the rappers' peers to weigh in on the ordeal, and of course, 50 Cent was among the first. He shared the footage on his own Instagram account last night, poking fun at his longtime rival in his caption.

“He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary a**," he wrote. "LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL.”

Ja Rule Addresses Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Confrontation

Fif's post arrived shortly after Ja Rule addressed the debacle on Twitter/X.

"I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious," he wrote. A follow-up post seemed to include an inquiry from TMZ about the incident.