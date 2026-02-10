50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule After Viral Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo

BY Caroline Fisher
50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule Uncle Murda Tony Yayo
Mar 6, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis Jackson Ò50 CentÓ at the the game between the Indiana Pacers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo recently got into a heated back-and-forth with Ja Rule on a flight, prompting 50 Cent to share his thoughts.

Recently, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda got into a tense back-and-forth with Ja Rule on a flight, and a video of it quickly went viral. Apparently, it all started when they were on their way to New York from San Francisco. In the video, shared by Uncle Murda on Instagram, he can be heard saying, “Sucka a** Ja Rule on the plane.” Immediately, Ja Rule turned around to fire back. “Old a**, police ass, sucka a**,” he said.

"Ja got off the plane lol I took his seat," Uncle Murda captioned the post. It didn't take long for the rappers' peers to weigh in on the ordeal, and of course, 50 Cent was among the first. He shared the footage on his own Instagram account last night, poking fun at his longtime rival in his caption.

“He was by his self so he had to make a scene so they could remove him scary a**," he wrote. "LOL YAYO said suck my d!ck, the gay stewardess said it’s going down. LOL.”

Ja Rule Addresses Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Confrontation

Fif's post arrived shortly after Ja Rule addressed the debacle on Twitter/X.

"I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious," he wrote. A follow-up post seemed to include an inquiry from TMZ about the incident.

"Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning," it begins. "Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."

