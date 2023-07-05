During a recent podcast appearance, Murder Inc. Records marketing executive Dex Diamond recalled beef between Ja Rule and 50 Cent. Though the two still remain rivals, when their issues were at their peak, things sometimes ended in violence. Dex Diamond detailed some of what he experienced on the road with Ja Rule on the Back Stories Podcast.

“These DJs thought it was a game and they was playing diss records while we there,” he explained. The executive continued, “While we in the club, they go from the commercial shit, they go into the diss records ’cause they think it’s a game.” Dex Diamond went on to reveal that things would get physical when DJs disrespected Ja Rule. “We was tappin’ n***as a*ses,” he explained. The exec then showed the interviewer a hand injury. He says, “This was from throwing down in f***in’ Miami and sh*t.” “We walkin’ down Ocean [Drive] and a bunch of muthaf***as, with all of us there, talkin’ bout G-G-G-G-Unit and try to snuff a n***a,” he continued, “next thing there’s five-on-five and sh*t.” By the sound of things, the tension got pretty serious.

Dex Diamond Says DJs “Thought It Was A Game”

Though the feud has simmered down in recent years, the two artists took shots at each other last month. At Ja Rule’s recent performance at Nelly’s Toronto Hot In Herre Festival, he faked a medical emergency. He was brought onto the stage on a stretcher. Upon being “revived,” he said, “Ayo, let these n***as know who I am,” adding, “I’m one of the three, n***a!” “LOL WTF,” 50 Cent later wrote on social media, “I ain’t gotta say sh*t stupid [ninja emoji]’s SMH.”

Ja Rule took to social media to clap back, and it’s clear he was not pleased with 50 Cent’s comments. “@50cent You’re like an obsessed side b***h,” he wrote on Twitter. Ja Rule later told Fif to, “Do me a favor and TAKE MY D**K OUT YOUR MOUTH!!! Pause.”

