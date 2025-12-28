Drake Links Up With Fellow "Rich Mixed Kid" Rapper Belly Gang Kushington

Drake recently went to Houston to set up a recording studio in the strip club, and he may have found a new collaborator to trade bars with. Belly Gang Kushington posted a picture on his Instagram of him with the 6ix God, which has excited BGK's fanbase a lot.

This massive cosign should come as no surprise, as Drizzy always tries to keep his pulse on what's hot right now. Kushington also took the chance to make some jokes about their heritage. "Rich Mixed Kids convos in the Back of @area29htx," he captioned the post.

Many fans reacted excitedly to this news, whether to congratulate Belly Gang for a significant level-up or getting excited for the Toronto superstar's expanding circle of collaborators and peers. With ICEMAN hopefully dropping very soon, die-hard OVO supporters are very excited to hear this era come to life.

We already got a couple of singles and other teasers for the album, although no one's sure which ones will make the final tracklist. Maybe a collaboration with Kushington is in the cards, which would be yet another breakout moment taking a career to huge levels of visibility.

Who Is Belly Gang Kushington?

For those unaware, Belly Gang Kushington, real name Victor Thomas, is an emerging Atlanta rapper who dropped his debut album The Streets Is Yours earlier this year in April. Born to a Black father and white mother (like Champagne Papi), he's gained traction for not just his physical appearance, but more consequentially, the grit and grime of his ATL bangers. He has big hits such as "Friend Do," "75 On 75," and "Ice Cup" across his three-year career in the public eye.

Drake's Houston visit represented a few things at once: a good time, more collaborative opportunities, and more hardcore recording. We'll see if this all amounts to ICEMAN landing super early in 2025 or if this is just a holiday break.