Drake Pops Out In Houston While Fans Beg For New Album "ICEMAN"

Drake finds a lot of love wherever he goes, but he's always had a soft spot for the city of Houston as a bit of a second home. Some of his OGs like J. Prince and Bun B are legends from H-Town, and it seems like he recently paid the Texas town another visit.

In a social media clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, you can see The Boy hanging out with some friends, and the caption suggests they were at the Area 29 strip club. In the video, he throws up the 6ix at the camera and hits a little dance outside... But there's nothing else to it. If Drake wasn't finalizing his new album ICEMAN, maybe this would be any other random day.

But instead, every little move related to the 6ix God these days becomes a new opportunity to speculate about when the album is coming out, what work he's doing for it, and why it hasn't come out yet. After all, many die-hards and folks in Drizzy's inner circle suggested it would be out in 2025. The year's not over, but he clearly has a lot to handle still and more fun times to have in places like Houston.

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

Amid all the vibes, though, there are more pressing matters. For example, Drake recently got a lawsuit appeal update regarding his legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG). For those unaware, the court dismissed his lawsuit against UMG alleging defamation for releasing and promoting the Kendrick Lamar diss track "Not Like Us."

Today (Friday, December 19), the court was supposed to have a scheduled mediation in the matter. But they delayed it to early January of 2026, giving everyone a break for the holidays. As such, this shocking and unprecedented sidebar of the K.Dot battle still has legs, and fans are still debating over it left and right.