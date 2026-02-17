Ja Rule Reflects On Viral Airplane Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo

BY Caroline Fisher
Ja Rule Reflects Airplane Confrontation
Feb 3, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Rapper/actor Ja Rule smiles during a game between the Washington Wizards and the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Rafael Suanes / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent appearance on the "TODAY" show, Ja Rule said that he has a responsibility to set a good example.

Earlier this month, Ja Rule got into it with Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo on a flight, and the video quickly went viral. In it, the Queens rapper is heard slinging a series of insults at his foes before ultimately getting removed from the airplane. During a recent appearance on the TODAY show, he reflected on the incident, noting how he wants to set a good example for the younger generation.

"There's a responsibility that we have," he explained. "To be gentlemen. I live by a code, I call it the gentleman's code, but I'm also raising young men. So you have to let them know that there's no room for disrespect, but also that there's a way to carry yourself. So two things can be true."

Ja Rule's latest comments about his viral airplane confrontation come just a few days after he issued a formal apology for the way he behaved.

Tony Yayo Apologizes For Plane Confrontation

"I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me," the apology reads. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners."

It concludes, "I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble." Shortly after the incident, Ja Rule took on a drastically different tone on Twitter/X, where he proceeded to mock Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, and more.

"This was a pretty I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p**sy a*s n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis]," he wrote at the time. "Knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…"

"Whole team p***y," he added in a follow-up tweet, tagging Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda, and even 50 Cent.

