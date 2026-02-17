OVO x McDonald’s “Afters Meal” Launches In Canada

Earlier this month, some mysterious posters popped up in Drake's hometown of Toronto, leading fans to speculate. The posters said McDonald's and featured OVO's iconic owl logo. "Where night owls land," they read. Of course, this led many to believe that some kind of collab was on the way. Now, that's confirmed to be the case. Per Kurrco, the OVO x McDonald's "Afters Meal" is now available in Canada.

Fans can pick from two different versions of the meal, one featuring a junior chicken and the other featuring a McDouble. They can enjoy both with a new blue mystery drink called "Nite Sprite." At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not the OVO x McDonald's "Afters Meal" will ever be released outside of Canada.

Drake Teases ICEMAN

News of the new OVO x McDonald's "Afters Meal" arriving in Canada comes ahead of the release of Drake's long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's rumored to be dropping very soon. Earlier today, the hitmaker even took to his Instagram Story to hint at what's to come. He did so by posting a video of himself walking outside and commenting on the temperature. “Oooo it’s freezing," he wrote. "About to be."

ICEMAN will follow Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, which dropped in October of 2023. It will also follow $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his 2025 collab album with PartyNextDoor.

Drake has opted to keep fairly quiet about his upcoming project, though his peers have shared quite a few clues in recent weeks. This includes Conductor Williams, who teased the LP at an event earlier this month. "Ayo, however y'all feel about The Boy, ICEMAN is soon," he said. "Real soon."