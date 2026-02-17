OVO x McDonald’s “Afters Meal” Launches In Canada

BY Caroline Fisher
OVO McDonald's "Afters Meal"
Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena.
Two different versions of the OVO x McDonald's meal are now available in Canada, along with a new drink called "Nite Sprite."

Earlier this month, some mysterious posters popped up in Drake's hometown of Toronto, leading fans to speculate. The posters said McDonald's and featured OVO's iconic owl logo. "Where night owls land," they read. Of course, this led many to believe that some kind of collab was on the way. Now, that's confirmed to be the case. Per Kurrco, the OVO x McDonald's "Afters Meal" is now available in Canada.

Fans can pick from two different versions of the meal, one featuring a junior chicken and the other featuring a McDouble. They can enjoy both with a new blue mystery drink called "Nite Sprite." At the time of writing, it remains unclear whether or not the OVO x McDonald's "Afters Meal" will ever be released outside of Canada.

This isn't the first time the fast food giant has teamed up with a celebrity. In the past, McDonald's has worked with the likes of Travis ScottCardi B and Offset, Saweetie, Mariah Carey, and more for its "Famous Orders" campaign.

Drake Teases ICEMAN

News of the new OVO x McDonald's "Afters Meal" arriving in Canada comes ahead of the release of Drake's long-awaited ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project doesn't have an official release date at the time of writing, but it's rumored to be dropping very soon. Earlier today, the hitmaker even took to his Instagram Story to hint at what's to come. He did so by posting a video of himself walking outside and commenting on the temperature. “Oooo it’s freezing," he wrote. "About to be."

ICEMAN will follow Drake's eighth studio album, For All The Dogs, which dropped in October of 2023. It will also follow $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his 2025 collab album with PartyNextDoor.

Drake has opted to keep fairly quiet about his upcoming project, though his peers have shared quite a few clues in recent weeks. This includes Conductor Williams, who teased the LP at an event earlier this month. "Ayo, however y'all feel about The Boy, ICEMAN is soon," he said. "Real soon."

Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
