Drake & PartyNextDoor Earn Several New RIAA Certifications For “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

BY Caroline Fisher
Drake PartyNextDoor RIAA Certifications
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Sam Navarro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It may only be a few weeks into 2026, but it's already shaping up to be another huge year for Drake. Recently, for example, he earned multiple new RIAA certifications for his PartyNextDoor collab album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The project was released on Valentine's Day last year, meaning it's approaching its first anniversary.

"Die Trying" and "Somebody Loves Me" are now certified platinum, while "Nokia" is certified triple platinum, and "Raining In Houston" and "Deeper" are certified gold, per Kurrco.

While this is certainly no small feat, there are plenty of other achievements for Drake to celebrate where that came from. Just 20 days into January, he surpassed a whopping one billion streams on Spotify. He also just dropped an exclusive Valentine's Day merch collection on Amazon. It includes lipstick-kiss t-shirts, custom heart-shaped candies, collectible cards, and more.

There are even rumors swirling that he has his own McDonald's celebrity meal coming soon, though this is unconfirmed.

Read More: Drake Is Taking Drastic Measures After Losing $1 Million On The Super Bowl

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

News of Drake's latest RIAA certifications also comes as fans continue to demand his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. The project does not have an official release date at the time of writing, though it's rumored to be dropping very soon. During a recent episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, Mal provided some updates on the LP and when fans can expect to hear it.

According to him, it could be dropping as soon as tomorrow (February 13). He also claims that none of the snippets circulating online will actually make the final cut. "I didn't hear it, but whatever it is, it ain't on ICEMAN," he said of a recent leak. "I can tell you that."

"None of what y'all are hearing on the internet is on ICEMAN," he added. "I can promise you that it's not. None of that sh*t." Whether or not there's any truth to Mal's claims remains to be seen.

Read More: Drake Drops Exclusive Valentine's Day Merch Collection

