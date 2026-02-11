Drake Fans Suspect He Has A McDonald’s Celebrity Meal On The Way

BY Caroline Fisher
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, several OVO x McDonald's posters were spotted in Drake's hometown of Toronto, prompting fans to speculate.

OVO (October's Very Own) has done its fair share of collaborations with different brands, and now, it looks like another one is on the way. This time around, the Drake-founded company appears to have teamed up with McDonald's. Posters featuring its iconic owl logo and the fast food giant's name have recently been spotted in Toronto, along with a new slogan. "Where night owls land," it reads, as seen in a photo shared by Kurrco. According to the posters, the collab is set to drop in just a few days on February 17.

For the time being, not much else is known about the new partnership. Fans, however, have plenty of theories. Many, for example, are convinced that Drizzy has his own celebrity meal on the way. In the past, McDonald's has joined forces with the likes of Travis Scott, Cardi B and Offset, Saweetie, Mariah Carey, and more for its "Famous Orders" campaign.

Of course, social media users have a lot to say about the upcoming collab and are making their feelings known. "A McDonald’s cup with the ovo owl logo on it would be so fire honestly," one Twitter/X user writes. "Certified lover meal goes insanely hard," another says.

When Will Drake Release ICEMAN?

The apparent fast food collaboration isn't the only thing Drake fans have to look forward to these days, either. The hitmaker is also currently gearing up to unleash his highly anticipated ninth studio album, ICEMAN. At the time of writing, an official release date has not been announced, though it's rumored to be arriving sooner rather than later.

During a recent episode of the New Rory & Mal podcast, Mal even provided fans with an update. He claims that the LP is set to arrive this Friday (February 13), but that remains to be seen.

Mal also insists that none of the song snippets that have been floating around online lately will actually appear on the album, which is also unconfirmed.

