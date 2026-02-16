Drake Hits Absurd Spotify Milestone That No Other Artist Has Achieved

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Spotify Milestone No Other Artist Achieved 300 Songs Streams
Nov 29, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (center) and his son Adonis take in a game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake's latest feat on Spotify refers is thanks to 300 songs in his catalog, and their streaming performance makes him one-of-one.

Drake is one of the biggest artists on the planet, and no metric makes that more apparent than his staggering successes on Spotify. For example, he recently became the first rapper to surpass 2 billion streams on the platform in 2026. Now, Drizzy's latest achievement concerning the streaming service doesn't just put him above his fellow MCs, but rather all artists.

According to Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, he became the first artist in history to have 300 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify. Reportedly, the next closest rapper on this list has less than half of these tracks boasting this streaming performance.

This is not just indicative of the longevity and success of Drake's music, but also the sheer breadth of big tracks he has. Whether it's his own solo work or collaborations, he has many hits in his catalog that fans are still spinning today.

The 6ix God is a streaming giant with seemingly no signs of slowing down, which is very exciting for hardcore OVO fans to witness. After all, he still has more material to share.

Read More: Are The Fugees To Blame For Their Complicated Legacy?

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake is preparing his next studio album, ICEMAN. We've been waiting for it for a long time, and it's been a while since we got a concrete hint of its release date. Sadly for impatient die-hards, we still don't have a release date. But now that we're almost two months into the year and some other huge hip-hop albums have come out, maybe the Toronto superstar is waiting for the runway to clear.

As such, many fans suspect we will get a surprise announcement or drop soon. But even if we don't, there are many narratives and developments through which this new project will continue to generate hype.

We've heard a lot of Drake snippets recently, and fans are debating which of these tracks could end up on ICEMAN. While the reception to them hasn't been perfect, when is it ever?

With all this in mind, we expect him to add even more songs to this 100 million Spotify streams list soon. We wonder who the next artist to achieve this milestone will be...

Read More: J. Cole "The Fall-Off" Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West On Drake Tail Hitting 1 Billion Spotify Streams 2026 Music Kanye West Is On Drake's Tail After Hitting 1 Billion Spotify Streams In 2026
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
DJ Akademiks Claims Release Date Drake ICEMAN Music DJ Akademiks Claims He Has The Release Date For Drake's "ICEMAN"
NBA: Playoffs-Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards Music Drake Eclipses One Billion Spotify Streams 20 Days Into 2026
Comments 0