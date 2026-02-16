Drake Hits Absurd Spotify Milestone That No Other Artist Has Achieved

Drake is one of the biggest artists on the planet, and no metric makes that more apparent than his staggering successes on Spotify. For example, he recently became the first rapper to surpass 2 billion streams on the platform in 2026. Now, Drizzy's latest achievement concerning the streaming service doesn't just put him above his fellow MCs, but rather all artists.

According to Hip Hop All Day on Twitter, he became the first artist in history to have 300 songs with over 100 million streams on Spotify. Reportedly, the next closest rapper on this list has less than half of these tracks boasting this streaming performance.

This is not just indicative of the longevity and success of Drake's music, but also the sheer breadth of big tracks he has. Whether it's his own solo work or collaborations, he has many hits in his catalog that fans are still spinning today.

The 6ix God is a streaming giant with seemingly no signs of slowing down, which is very exciting for hardcore OVO fans to witness. After all, he still has more material to share.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Drake is preparing his next studio album, ICEMAN. We've been waiting for it for a long time, and it's been a while since we got a concrete hint of its release date. Sadly for impatient die-hards, we still don't have a release date. But now that we're almost two months into the year and some other huge hip-hop albums have come out, maybe the Toronto superstar is waiting for the runway to clear.

As such, many fans suspect we will get a surprise announcement or drop soon. But even if we don't, there are many narratives and developments through which this new project will continue to generate hype.

We've heard a lot of Drake snippets recently, and fans are debating which of these tracks could end up on ICEMAN. While the reception to them hasn't been perfect, when is it ever?