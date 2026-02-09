Fans are ready for Drake to deliver ICEMAN. You can really feel it on social media as anything related to him drives the hype even more. Unfortunately, we are nearly a month and a half into 2026 and we are still without the album. But he did tell everyone during the holidays that he's been "cheffin'" in the studio and there's more proof of that today.

A new snippet tentatively titled "Sizin' Me Up" has surfaced thanks in part to X user Cousin Tino and it's generating a lot of buzz. "F*CK THE SUPER BOWL WE WON N****! ICEMAN OTW [...] THE ICEST RAPPER IN THE GAME 6 GOD F*CK UMG AND THAT MIDGIT P**SY" one person comments with uncontrollable enthusiasm.

Others like user chillin out are doling out high praise on this unreleased joint. "This one of the best Drake songs iver heard and imma super fan …. This is nuts." Another delivers a warning to fans of other rappers like Kendrick Lamar, potentially. "You boys are in f*cking trouble [ice cube emoji] man soon."

The track is a braggadocious one as Drizzy calls out those trying to step up and compare themselves to him. It's vibey joint to start with as he spits over a moody trap beat. But about halfway though, the instrumental speeds up for a nice change of pace.

What's The Latest On Drake's ICEMAN?

Some aren't as high on it as The Six God's biggest fans are, but there's no denying that more indifferent folks out there will still more than likely tune in anyway. It's going to be one of the biggest projects in general for 2026 regardless, even if it doesn't meet everyone's expectations.

Now, it's up to Drake to give fans a release date and finally drop this project.

The teases have been plentiful this year as well, despite us barely reaching the second month of the year. He stirred up some controversy in the process thanks to DJ Akademiks going against protocol and teasing another song on the day that J. Cole's The Fall-Off released. It was also speculated that he dissed his "First Person Shooter" collaborator. "You know what, don’t call me no greatest / Them guys you sayin’ all great makes that an understatement / F*ck them haters, double agents / Even my label gave them 15 years of my soul."