Drake Has Fans Calling Him Petty After Trying To Stomp On J. Cole's Release

BY Zachary Horvath
drake
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams via Imagn Images J. Cole performs on the What Stage during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tenn., on Friday, June 17, 2022. Kns Bonnaroo Friday Bp © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Right around the release of J. Cole's "The Fall-Off," DJ Akademiks teased a new Drake snippet and many believe it was calculated.

There's no doubt that a lot of hip-hop fans had no other plans but to listen to J. Cole's The Fall-Off today. Many will ignore anything else going on in the genre, and for good reason. It seems like the project has earned the stamp of approval despite the gargantuan expectations preceding it.

But some are having a hard time because a new snippet for Drake's ICEMAN surfaced just moments before Cole's release. What we mean by that is these folks are calling The Six God petty in what they believe was a deliberate attempt to take some attention away from the latter's big day.

As you can see below, fans aren't too happy and even calling this an organized attack as they believe there's some potential beef brewing with this maneuver. X user Moses is referring to when Mal of New Rory & Mal called for J. Cole to address what happened during the "Big 3" beef. Overall, he feels the podcaster may have been onto something.

"On this album, he better explain why he had that conversation with Kendrick and then never spoke to Drake after that again in his life," Mal said at the end of January. He added in part, "That's nasty. I f*ck with Cole. Cole can rap his a*s off. Put it in bars on why you did what you did to Drake, bro. Don't give me all of this "Young Simba" and this n**** and that. No, tell the world... Why you came off that tour with Drake, and after Drake gave you your first number one, and then you never spoke to Drake again."

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

As for the beef angle, Drake had some pretty interesting subliminals in the few bars we could hear from the Akademiks snippet. "You know what, don’t call me no greatest / Them guys you sayin’ all great makes that an understatement / F*ck them haters, double agents / Even my label gave them 15 years of my soul."

Could Drizzy be calling Cole out for not supporting him in a time of need after helping J. Cole reach even another level of popularity? Maybe. When ICEMAN drops sometime this year, it's going to be interesting to see what else he'll have to say.

At this moment in time, we still don't have a concrete release date for The Boy's first solo album since For All The Dogs. But for what it's worth, Akademiks and the Toronto superstar himself have continued to reaffirm that it's on the way.

More Reactions About Drake's Snippet

