Tony Yayo Breaks Down How His Fight With Ja Rule Started

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
XXL Freshmen Live 2015
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 30: Tony Yayo attends the XXL Freshmen Live 2015 concert at Best Buy on June 30, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A video of Ja Rule and Tony Yayo confronting each other on a plane went viral on social media, earlier this week.

Tony Yayo spoke at length about his recent run-in with Ja Rule during a new interview with VladTV on Tuesday. He and 50 Cent's long-time rival were seated next to each other for a flight, and chaos ensued. In a viral video of the incident, the two sides could be seen yelling at one another before Rule eventually departed.

"I see Ja. He see's me, he's spooked," Yayo recalled. "He could tell TMZ, he could tell you, he could tell everybody he was spooked because he only seen me. When you see me, who do you see? You see 50 Cent, you see Uncle Murda, you see some gangsta n****s around all the time, that's on timing. Ja knows that. He just got punched out at a concert. So, it feels like the world is closing for him. So, he sees me, I see him. I'm not showing no weakness at all."

He continued: "You gotta remember: This is G-Unit. We've been through the ringer. We've been going at it with, not only him, but multiple street n****s. And I'm not trying to glorify nothing street, I'm just telling you the lifestyle. So look, he's right here. I see him, he sees me. The stare down starts."

Read More: Ja Rule Breaks Silence On Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Altercation

Ja Rule's Response To Tony Yayo

Ja Rule addressed the drama on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. "I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…" he wrote.

Rule also shared a message he received from TMZ, which read: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."

The fight with Ja Rule comes after Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda launched their new podcast, The Real Report, on Monday. In the first episode, they discussed Nicki MinajCardi B, 50 Cent, G-Unit, and more.

Read More: 50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule After Viral Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Music Viral Video Shows Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Get Into A Wild Argument With Ja Rule
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Music Ja Rule Breaks Silence On Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Altercation
50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule Uncle Murda Tony Yayo Music 50 Cent Taunts Ja Rule After Viral Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo
Tony Yayo DJ Vlad Question 50 Cent Ja Rule Beef Music Tony Yayo Blasts DJ Vlad For Question About 50 Cent & Ja Rule Beef
Comments 0