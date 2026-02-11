Tony Yayo Breaks Down How His Fight With Ja Rule Started

Tony Yayo spoke at length about his recent run-in with Ja Rule during a new interview with VladTV on Tuesday. He and 50 Cent's long-time rival were seated next to each other for a flight, and chaos ensued. In a viral video of the incident, the two sides could be seen yelling at one another before Rule eventually departed.

"I see Ja. He see's me, he's spooked," Yayo recalled. "He could tell TMZ, he could tell you, he could tell everybody he was spooked because he only seen me. When you see me, who do you see? You see 50 Cent, you see Uncle Murda, you see some gangsta n****s around all the time, that's on timing. Ja knows that. He just got punched out at a concert. So, it feels like the world is closing for him. So, he sees me, I see him. I'm not showing no weakness at all."

He continued: "You gotta remember: This is G-Unit. We've been through the ringer. We've been going at it with, not only him, but multiple street n****s. And I'm not trying to glorify nothing street, I'm just telling you the lifestyle. So look, he's right here. I see him, he sees me. The stare down starts."

Ja Rule's Response To Tony Yayo

Ja Rule addressed the drama on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. "I popped on these punks by myself on a plane lmao p*ssy ass n****s I threw the pillow at yayo head cuz you soft… [laughing emojis] knocked ya hat all off sh*t was hilarious…" he wrote.

Rule also shared a message he received from TMZ, which read: "Hi Ja — Jamie here from TMZ — reaching out for comment regarding a Delta flight you were on Sunday morning. Witness tells us — From SFO to JFK where Ja Rule got into an argument with Tony Yayo on the flight. Ja was the aggressor and yelled profanities, saying he wanted to fight, then throwing a pillow at Tony Yayo. Crew stepped in and pulled both guys off the plane for a bit. Yayo yelled back that planes are federal offenses territory and he did nothing wrong."