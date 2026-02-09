Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go Off Dave Blunts In Viral Rant

BY Cole Blake
Tony Yayo, Uncle Murda
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Uncle Murda (L) and Tony Yayo (c) attend BET's "50 Central" Premiere Party at Sapphire New York on September 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda spoke about Dave Blunts' song, "First Day Out The Hospital," on their new podcast, "The Real Report."

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda went off on Dave Blunts during a recent podcast, responding to his song, "First Day Out The Hospital," landing on Complex's list of the 20 best “First Day Out” songs. A clip of the rant has been going viral on social media.

"I don't know how he was on that list," Yayo remarks, which prompts Murda to add, "F*ck Dave Blunts. Dave Blunts the fat n***a right? Correct? F*ck him." From there, Yayo tries to rein Murda back in. "You're not listening. Chill out. You've had too many drinks tonight," he says. Murda then admits, "I just wanted to get that out. We've been drinking."

Yayo and Murda then argue that Dave Blunts' song shouldn't even qualify for the list, seeing as it was a reference to the hospital, not prison. "He first day out the hospital for eating too much," Murda jokes. Yayo replies, "That's wild. You're wilding right now."

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have been sharing plenty of laughs in response to the video. "They've got to learn to stop talking over each other and stop drinking..lol," one user wrote. Another added: "This the hysterical podcast my New Yorker brain needed."

Read More: Tony Yayo Passionately Debates If 50 Cent's Career Was Better Than Jay-Z's

Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda's New Podcast

The rant about Dave Blunts was part of Yayo and Murda's new podcast series, The Real Report. The first episode premiered on Monday, featuring other conversations about Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 50 Cent, G-Unit, and more.

The duo originally announced the podcast, last December. "I ain't realize all of this was going to happen," Yayo told XXL at the time. "God will bless you in different ways. We signed with The Volume. They got great production. Shout to Shannon Sharpe, shout to Joe and Jada [Jadakiss]. Where was we at? Germany or was it Turkey? I'll let Murda tell the story of what happened at breakfast."

Read More: Tony Yayo And Uncle Murda Share Blunt Take On Diddy's Prison Sentence

