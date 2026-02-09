Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Go Off Dave Blunts In Viral Rant

Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda went off on Dave Blunts during a recent podcast, responding to his song, "First Day Out The Hospital," landing on Complex's list of the 20 best “First Day Out” songs. A clip of the rant has been going viral on social media.

"I don't know how he was on that list," Yayo remarks, which prompts Murda to add, "F*ck Dave Blunts. Dave Blunts the fat n***a right? Correct? F*ck him." From there, Yayo tries to rein Murda back in. "You're not listening. Chill out. You've had too many drinks tonight," he says. Murda then admits, "I just wanted to get that out. We've been drinking."

Yayo and Murda then argue that Dave Blunts' song shouldn't even qualify for the list, seeing as it was a reference to the hospital, not prison. "He first day out the hospital for eating too much," Murda jokes. Yayo replies, "That's wild. You're wilding right now."

On X (formerly Twitter), fans have been sharing plenty of laughs in response to the video. "They've got to learn to stop talking over each other and stop drinking..lol," one user wrote. Another added: "This the hysterical podcast my New Yorker brain needed."

Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda's New Podcast

The rant about Dave Blunts was part of Yayo and Murda's new podcast series, The Real Report. The first episode premiered on Monday, featuring other conversations about Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, 50 Cent, G-Unit, and more.