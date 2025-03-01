Dave Blunts Celebrates His "First Day Out The Hospital" On New Single

Dave Blunts, 23-year-old Iowa raised rapper and singer, is back with a celebratory diss track? "First Day Out The Hospital" is both him taking a victory lap for his release from doctor care and his chance to fire at his enemies. For those wondering, he got out around late February and posted on his X account about it. "DEMON HOME First Day Out Last Day In I’m never going back to the hospital!" But back to who he's taking to task, they would be fellow rapper Kankan and alleged ex-girlfriend, Isabell. Kankan has been seen poking fun at the Utah born artist on social media, particularly trolling him for his weight. But Dave apparently has some dirt on him and that's that he allegedly like trans women, or in his words, "lady boys." Isabell, his supposed ex, also gets her fair share of criticism on the two-minute song.

He calls her out for only being with him for the clout and because of that, he was allegedly the one to end things. "She ended up f*ckin' me over, she ended up chasing the clout / She want me to book her a flight / Get some top, then I'm kickin' her out." While it is great to see that Dave is looking to improve his health and well-being, we can't help but laugh at this song. Some of the bars on here are absolutely outrageous. The chorus is especially chockful of them, and you can see or hear them below. Check out "First Day Out The Hospital" and see what you think.

Dave Blunts "First Day Out The Hospital"

Quotable Lyrics:

Sippin' codeine is fun to me

Poppin' these beans is fun to me

F*ckin' yo' b*tch from the back

She like, "Oh my God, did you just c*m in me?"

Yeah, n****s talking sh*t in the comments, but they broke and unemployеd

And Kankan talking sh*t, but I heard he likе lady boys