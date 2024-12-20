Tony Yayo Speaks On Theory That Diddy Snitched On Jay-Z To Distract From His Trafficking Case

Get your tinfoil hats out, folks...

Everyone's indulging in conspiracy theories around the Diddy and Jay-Z lawsuit, whether from a more sympathetic or critical perspective. However, there are also some alleged rumors and rumblings online that the relationship between both moguls is not one of respect or arms-length camaraderie, but rather a more sinister one. Moreover, during his most recent VladTV interview with DJ Vlad, Tony Yayo claimed that "the streets" are saying that Sean Combs snitched on Shawn Carter in order to "take the heat off himself." The G-Unit rapper's assessment of the situation compared their superstar business acumen, their historic link-ups at Roc Nation brunches and other events, and their career-long relationship.

As such, Tony Yayo thinks that there are definitely many links between Diddy and Jay-Z that could suggest more direct communication these days. However, it's still just a speculative allegation, especially considering that the Bad Boy executive's team has also denied any criminal connection to his Roc Nation counterpart. But this is actually not the first time that Tony made these claims, as he and Uncle Murda made similar comments to TMZ at an airport.

Tony Yayo Doubles Down On Diddy & Jay-Z Theory

"I think Diddy paid somebody to say that s**t about Jay-Z," Uncle Murda claimed. "To get the heat off of hisself. Diddy looking bad out here. [...] Gotta watch Diddy. He going through a lot right now." "It sound like a money grab with that one," Tony Yayo suggested earlier in December. "Somebody send you a letter, and then you got to send your lawyers? Sound like extortion. [...] F**k that. You gotta fight that." "That's Puff trying to set him up," Murda concluded. A lot of other people are engaging with similar assumptions these days, but no one is closer to finding the truth.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z and Tony Buzbee are in a war of words right now, as Hov continues to rally against his and Diddy's accuser's attorney. Buzbee is also alleging that Jay is lying about his presumed innocence and about his other legal claims about the lawyer. For now, all that spectators can do is compile the information they've seen and come to their own conclusions while they wait on a court of law.

