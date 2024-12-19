YouTuber Trent Out Loud Claims Jay-Z & Roc Nation Are Surveilling Content Creators For Cease And Desists

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets
Dec 8, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (left) talks with Jay Z (right) during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The Roc is allegedly all over these accusations.

The explosive lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy for alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old understandably dominates a lot of pop culture and gossip discourse these days, both within and beyond hip-hop. So it's no surprise that Roc Nation is keeping a close eye on things... But how close is this gaze? Moreover, YouTuber Trent Out Loud recently claimed during a video that Hov and his company are surveilling content creators to make sure no one steps out of line with their remarks and watching out for potential cease-and-desists. This is an understandable reaction, but folks are still skeptical about potential oversteps.

"While we were on the phones and talking to sources and doing our research, two people told me that Roc Nation and Jay-Z have a whole team scouring the Internet and making sure that content creators are not stepping out of line," Trent Out Loud remarked. "And they will send cease and desist letters or legal letters with the quickness. So I wrote these things down [and] sent it to our lawyers to review it just to make sure that we're in the clear with everything, alright? [...] What was missing on Jay-Z's statement? Nobody's talking about this, I don't understand. Maybe some people are a little afraid to talk about it, but we are going to touch on it as much as we can."

YouTuber Claims Jay-Z & Roc Nation Are Policing Content Creators

Elsewhere, Jay-Z also faces some other legal trouble such as a paternity test lawsuit that emerged in the wake of the alleged sexual assault filing. Rymir Satterthwaite claims to be the "illegitimate son" of the Brooklyn rapper, and alleges that Jay exhibited fraudulent behavior during prior paternity tests. There are also a couple of other legal and procedural stipulations that Satterthwaite suspects foul play over.

In addition, Roc Nation themselves received a lawsuit from Tony Buzbee, who filed the alleged sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z, for allegedly soliciting clients illegally. There are a lot of claims – both legal and more casual – flying back and forth from both sides, which only results in a lot of confusion. Without evidence or a trial proceeding, it's hard to make heads or tails of these matters.

