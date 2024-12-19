Karrine Steffans Explains Why She Isn't Shocked By Jay-Z's Allegations

Karrine Steffans has weighed in on the Jay-Z drama.

Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elizabeth Oveson, says that the latest allegations against Jay-Z are not "shocking." Steffans appeared in the iconic music video for the rapper's 2000 hit song “Hey Papi.” She further claimed to have had a relationship with Jay in her memoir, Video Vixen. She recently discussed the bombshell claim that he allegedly raped a 13-year-old at an afterparty with Diddy in 2000 with The Daily Beast.

“None of this is shocking, and it’s all part of the same [Me Too] movement. I’m not sure why people are separating this wave of Black music executives/artists from the original #MeToo investigations and arrests. They’re all connected," Steffans said. “From (Bill) Cosby, (Harvey) Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and the hundreds in between—they’re all connected. There are still hundreds more men to be accused, found guilty, and fall.”

Karrine Steffans Attends BET Awards After Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Karrine Steffans attends Atlantic Records BET Awards 2022 After Party on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

She continued: “They all know the same people with few degrees of separation between them. They have the same handlers, go to the same parties, share each other’s jets, yachts, and islands, and they abide by the same lawless code. What we’ve seen lately with (P. Diddy), and now Carter isn’t a different set of events.”