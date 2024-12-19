Karrine Steffans Explains Why She Isn't Shocked By Jay-Z's Allegations

Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elizabeth Oveson, says that the latest allegations against Jay-Z are not "shocking." Steffans appeared in the iconic music video for the rapper's 2000 hit song “Hey Papi.” She further claimed to have had a relationship with Jay in her memoir, Video Vixen. She recently discussed the bombshell claim that he allegedly raped a 13-year-old at an afterparty with Diddy in 2000 with The Daily Beast.
“None of this is shocking, and it’s all part of the same [Me Too] movement. I’m not sure why people are separating this wave of Black music executives/artists from the original #MeToo investigations and arrests. They’re all connected," Steffans said. “From (Bill) Cosby, (Harvey) Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and the hundreds in between—they’re all connected. There are still hundreds more men to be accused, found guilty, and fall.”
Karrine Steffans Attends BET Awards After Party
She continued: “They all know the same people with few degrees of separation between them. They have the same handlers, go to the same parties, share each other’s jets, yachts, and islands, and they abide by the same lawless code. What we’ve seen lately with (P. Diddy), and now Carter isn’t a different set of events.”
The anonymous woman made the allegation against Jay in an amendment to a lawsuit she had previously filed against Diddy. Both artists have vehemently denied the validity of her story. Jay even accused the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of attempting to blackmail him. He penned a fiery statement on social media after the filing to deny the allegations. He wrote in part: “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games, we have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.”
Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop
[Via]