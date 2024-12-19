Karrine Steffans Explains Why She Isn't Shocked By Jay-Z's Allegations

BYCole Blake348 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Karrine Steffans Book Signing For "SatisFaction"
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 05: Author Karrine Steffans attends a party and signing for her book "SatisFaction" at Hustler Hollywood on August 5, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Karrine Steffans has weighed in on the Jay-Z drama.

Karrine Steffans, who now goes by Elizabeth Oveson, says that the latest allegations against Jay-Z are not "shocking." Steffans appeared in the iconic music video for the rapper's 2000 hit song “Hey Papi.” She further claimed to have had a relationship with Jay in her memoir, Video Vixen. She recently discussed the bombshell claim that he allegedly raped a 13-year-old at an afterparty with Diddy in 2000 with The Daily Beast.

“None of this is shocking, and it’s all part of the same [Me Too] movement. I’m not sure why people are separating this wave of Black music executives/artists from the original #MeToo investigations and arrests. They’re all connected," Steffans said. “From (Bill) Cosby, (Harvey) Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and the hundreds in between—they’re all connected. There are still hundreds more men to be accused, found guilty, and fall.”

Read More: How Hip-Hop Culture "Revived" Itself & Declared War On Its Leaders In 2024

Karrine Steffans Attends BET Awards After Party

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Karrine Steffans attends Atlantic Records BET Awards 2022 After Party on June 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

She continued: “They all know the same people with few degrees of separation between them. They have the same handlers, go to the same parties, share each other’s jets, yachts, and islands, and they abide by the same lawless code. What we’ve seen lately with (P. Diddy), and now Carter isn’t a different set of events.”

The anonymous woman made the allegation against Jay in an amendment to a lawsuit she had previously filed against Diddy. Both artists have vehemently denied the validity of her story. Jay even accused the woman's attorney, Tony Buzbee, of attempting to blackmail him. He penned a fiery statement on social media after the filing to deny the allegations. He wrote in part: “I’m not from your world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games, we have very strict codes and honor. We protect children.”

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...