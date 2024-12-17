Jay-Z's Lawyer Claims Rapper Is Extremely "Upset" Over Rape Allegations

Hov is making his frustration known.

Jay-Z has developed a reputation for being industry teflon. He's one of the most respected artists in hip hop, and a master of image control, from his music to his marriage with Beyonce. Hov's image has taken a serious hit in the last few weeks, however. The rapper was accused of raping a teenage girl with Diddy at a 2000 VMA's afterparty. Various industry figures have come and voiced their support for Jay-Z, but he has made his frustration with the allegations clear regardless. The Brooklyn emcee has issued several statements. Now, his lawyer Alex Spiro is speaking on his behalf.

Spiro held a press conference on Monday, December 16. The lawyer made it very clear that his client plans to fight the allegations made against him. He also made clear Jay-Z was "upset." Very, very upset. Spiro used the word multiple times throughout his statement. "He's upset that somebody would be allowed to do this," the lawyer explained. "Make a mockery of the system like this." Spiro claimed that Jay-Z is concerned for the credibility of other, "real" assault victims. The rapper is reportedly also upset with the impact that the allegations have had on his wife and children. "He should be upset," the lawyer opined.

Alex Spiro Claimed Jay-Z Is Not Friends With Diddy

Spiro also addressed the rumor that Jay-Z and Diddy had a close friendship dating back to the 1990s. He claimed that the two men had a professional relationship, but that there is no "closer association," nor has there ever been. "Just like in all professions," Spiro explained. "People know each other. If you to the NBA All Star Game, they support each other. That just how professions work." The lawyer also explained that Jay-Z has no connection to Diddy.