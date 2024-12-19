Jay-Z Responds To Tony Buzbee's Claims Against Roc Nation & His Venereal Disease Accusations

Hov came through with another scathing statement.

The legal drama between Jay-Z, Diddy, Tony Buzbee, and the former two's accusers is heating up rapidly. Moreover, the attorney representing an anonymous accuser – who alleges that Jay and Sean Combs sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was 13 years old – recently sued Roc Nation for allegedly soliciting clients illegally, in addition to his lawsuit against Hov. Now, the Brooklyn rapper has responded with a statement via the Roc's social media pages, which also addresses a lawsuit against Buzbee that claims he gave a woman a sexually transmitted infection. It's almost as scathing as his last statement.

"ROCNATION is going to be arrested because his client / alleged ex-lover is accusing him of assaulting her, giving her a venereal disease and asking her to falsify documents in a lawsuit?" Jay-Z wrote. "We suppose it is also ROCNATION's fault that your other ex-clients are suing you for allegedly stealing their money? No and no. God is behind that sunlight you keep referencing. We are not the source of every sunlight that you get but Roc sunshine is coming your way Mr. 1800. Shameful."

Jay-Z's Next Response To Tony Buzbee

Tony Buzbee denies any and all allegations against him, and so do Diddy and Jay-Z, so we'll see how this all plays out. But this comes as some content creators allege that Roc Nation watches over the Internet landscape with a punitive eye. "While we were on the phones and talking to sources and doing our research, two people told me that Roc Nation and Jay-Z have a whole team scouring the Internet and making sure that content creators are not stepping out of line," YouTuber Trent Out Loud claimed. "And they will send cease and desist letters or legal letters with the quickness. So I wrote these things down [and] sent it to our lawyers to review it just to make sure that we're in the clear with everything, alright?"

Meanwhile, many also came to Jay-Z's defense amid this, so we're still developing the narratives running opposite to each other. Some more firm and direct legal developments will have to emerge to really progress the situation in a significant way.

