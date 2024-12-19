Tony Buzbee Sued For Allegedly Giving Woman A Venereal Disease Amid Diddy & Jay-Z Drama

More outside drama for Buzbee...

As if the fallout from his explosive prosecution of Diddy and Jay-Z wasn't enough to deal with, Tony Buzbee has another lawsuit against him on his hands. But this one doesn't relate to that alleged sexual assault and trafficking scandal. Rather, it's about an anonymous female accuser who claimed to the New York Supreme Court that Buzbee gave her a sexually transmitted infection while they were dating. The Jane Doe also accused him of coercing her since 2018 following an online interaction. They allegedly met in Houston for dinner and a show. Then, the plaintiff claims, they had sexual relations at a hotel room, but the lawyer did not disclose his alleged venereal disease.

Furthermore, the Jane Doe claims that she left the hotel the next day and began to feel "uncomfortable sensations around her groin." Following an alleged test from a doctor, the medical professional supposedly confirmed that Tony Buzbee gave her an STI. The woman also alleged that she contacted him about this news, but that he wasn't surprised since he already knew of his condition. Jay-Z and Diddy's accuser's attorney allegedly asked the woman to not tell anyone about her diagnosis and offered free legal advice as retribution.

Tony Buzbee In 2023

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who will defend Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impeachment trial, speaks at a news conference at the Travis County Republican Party Headquarters on Wednesday June 7, 2023. (Via OlyDrop) © Jay Janner / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the Jane Doe's reservations, she allegedly continued to see Tony Buzbee, who she claims took advantage of her to prevent any revelations through trips to Panama and New York City. Not only that, but the woman also filed a complaint last month alleging that he acted out against her during one of their NYC outings. She also claims to have medical and dental records confirming her injuries, including a chipped tooth.