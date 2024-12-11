Jay-Z Accuser's Lawyer Insists Evidence Is Forthcoming Amid Assault Allegations

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tony Buzbee accuses Jay-Z of "outright illegal conduct."

Earlier this week, an anonymous woman amended her lawsuit against Diddy, in which she now accuses both the Bad Boy founder and Jay-Z of sexual assault. She claims that the alleged assault took place at a party in 2000 when she was only 13 years old. Of course, the explosive allegations have garnered big reactions online, and Jay-Z wasted no time before addressing them in a lengthy statement.

He accuses the lawyer representing the alleged victim, Tony Buzbee, of being a "fraud." He also alleges that the lawsuit is a "blackmail attempt," fervently denying the allegations. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” the statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Tony Buzbee Responds To Jay-Z's "Baseless" Allegations

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Peter Casey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to AllHipHop, Buzbee has now denied these allegations and accused Jay-Z of illegal conduct. “To be clear, my firm and I categorically deny all of the baseless allegations levied by Mr. Carter and his counsel in these letters,” he said in response to the allegations. “We will respond in due course and due time, through memoranda of law and other appropriate means, to the legal issues at hand as well as the accusations raised by Mr. Carter and his counsel.”

“We also will address verifiable improprieties committed by defense counsel, outright illegal conduct for which we have actual evidence rather than vague hearsay declarations,” he also alleged. “For the moment, we simply want to timely inform the Court that such responses will be forthcoming.”

