Jay-Z Alleges He Lost $20 Million In Partnerships Due To Sexual Assault Lawsuit

According to new court filings reportedly obtained by The Jasmine Brand, Jay-Z alleged that the now-dropped sexual assault lawsuit against him had a huge impact on his life and career. The specific allegations relate to how this accusation impacted Roc Nation's businesses. "Immediately after Mr. Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation lost contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20 million per year," he wrote in the new reported filing. Hov also referenced how these allegedly false accusations casted a negative light on the people that work with him.

In addition, Jay-Z reportedly expressed that the sexual assault lawsuit against him and Diddy sabotaged his public appearances. "I was harshly criticized by others for accompanying my daughter [Blue Ivy Carter] to the [Mufasa: The Lion King] premiere a day after Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit against me," he reportedly shared. "Media outlets reported that Disney was hesitant over my attendance. I feel that Mr. Buzbee purposely filed this lawsuit on the eve of my daughter’s premiere to put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press."

Why Did Tony Buzbee Drop Jay-Z Lawsuit?

For those unaware, it's still unclear why attorney Tony Buzbee dropped his client's sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy. While both rap moguls issued statements about this development, the lawyer and other sources haven't spoken out. This led to many different theories online about the dismissal, although a few of them already faced rebuttals. Shawn Carter and Sean Combs denied an out-of-court settlement, and this dismissal with prejudice means Buzbee cannot file the lawsuit again.