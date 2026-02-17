50 Cent Roasts Lil Kim Over Her Onstage Antics

50 Cent is almost always trolling someone on social media. Yesterday (February 16), he set his sights on Lil Kim. He shared a video of the femcee crouching down onstage in the middle of a performance, then standing up straight again. He joked that this was no easy feat. "LOL 😆😆," Fif captioned the Instagram post. "The knees are the first thing to go, when 304’s get old LOL."

At the time of writing, Lil Kim has not publicly responded to the mogul's latest jab. They did get into it back in 2022, however, after he passionately reacted to her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”

“Ni**a, you’s a b*tch / Your father’s a b*tch, your brother’s a b*tch / Keep actin’ like this and your son gon’ be a b*tch,” she raps in the intro. 50 Cent assumed this was a shot at Nicki Minaj's son, Papa Bear. He tried to reignite the ladies' beef as a result.

50 Cent Trolling

“QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her a** up i’m watching. she said something about the baby,” he wrote. “Her baby eye fvcked up. 🤪LOL.”

Kim didn't hold back in her response. "I never said a word about anyone's child...please feel free to listen to the song where we clearly talking about an EX," she declared. "To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."