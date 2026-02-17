50 Cent Roasts Lil Kim Over Her Onstage Antics

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Roasts Lil Kim
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
50 Cent recently took aim at Lil Kim on Instagram, suggesting that her dance moves aren't getting any easier with age.

50 Cent is almost always trolling someone on social media. Yesterday (February 16), he set his sights on Lil Kim. He shared a video of the femcee crouching down onstage in the middle of a performance, then standing up straight again. He joked that this was no easy feat. "LOL 😆😆," Fif captioned the Instagram post. "The knees are the first thing to go, when 304’s get old LOL."

At the time of writing, Lil Kim has not publicly responded to the mogul's latest jab. They did get into it back in 2022, however, after he passionately reacted to her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”

“Ni**a, you’s a b*tch / Your father’s a b*tch, your brother’s a b*tch / Keep actin’ like this and your son gon’ be a b*tch,” she raps in the intro. 50 Cent assumed this was a shot at Nicki Minaj's son, Papa Bear. He tried to reignite the ladies' beef as a result.

Read More: Shyne Praises 50 Cent's Diddy Bashing, Explains Not Watching Netflix Doc

50 Cent Trolling

“QGTM @nickiminaj you better light her a** up i’m watching. she said something about the baby,” he wrote. “Her baby eye fvcked up. 🤪LOL.”

Kim didn't hold back in her response. "I never said a word about anyone's child...please feel free to listen to the song where we clearly talking about an EX," she declared. "To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I'm one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for MY CHILD."

Lil Kim is far from the only person to fall victim to 50 Cent's trolling in recent weeks. He's also gone after the likes of Faizon Love, T.I., Ja Rule, Katt Williams, Stefon Diggs, and more. He even recently went off on Michael Jordan over a viral video of him and Tyler Reddick's six-year-old son, accusing him of "playing with the baby a**."

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts With Disgust To Michael Jordan's Controversial Video With Tyler Reddick's Son

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images Gram Lil Kim's Ex Mr. Papers Has Messages For Her & 50 Cent
hoto by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Beef Lil Kim Slams 50 Cent For Taking "Disgusting" Digs At Her Child
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Megan Thee Stallion "Plan B" Remix With Lil Kim Taken Down After Only A Few Hours
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Comments 0