Despite recently apologizing for his antics on a flight with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Ja Rule says he still has no intention of making amends with them or 50 Cent. He discussed their long-time feud during an interview with TMZ in New York City on Tuesday.

As for why he apologized for the incident, Ja remarked that he's a "grown man," but added that he'll "never" have a sit-down with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo to hash out the beef. "Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay. That's okay to have enemies. Everybody can't be friends. A friend of a friend of everybody is an enemy to himself," Ja continued. "But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war. That's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f*ck with them; they don't f*ck with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

Ja Rule's Run-In With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

As for the plane confrontation, Tony Yayo posted a video of himself and Uncle Murda trading insults with Ja Rule on a Delta Flight earlier this month. While the spat boiled over onto social media afterward, Ja eventually issued a formal apology for his role in the drama.

"I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me," he wrote in the statement. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."