Ja Rule Says He'll "Never" Reconcile With 50 Cent & Tony Yayo Despite Recent Apology

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets
Nov 8, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Rapper and actor Ja Rule sits courtside during the fourth quarter between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ja Rule previously issued a formal apology for his role in the viral run-in with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda.

Despite recently apologizing for his antics on a flight with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, Ja Rule says he still has no intention of making amends with them or 50 Cent. He discussed their long-time feud during an interview with TMZ in New York City on Tuesday.

As for why he apologized for the incident, Ja remarked that he's a "grown man," but added that he'll "never" have a sit-down with 50 Cent and Tony Yayo to hash out the beef. "Sometimes in life, people have enemies, and that's okay. That's okay to have enemies. Everybody can't be friends. A friend of a friend of everybody is an enemy to himself," Ja continued. "But what I'm saying is, we don't also have to be at war. There's room for us to be not friends and also not be at war. That's where I'm at with it right now. I don't deal with that side. I don't f*ck with them; they don't f*ck with me. That's fine. But, I also don't have to be at war."

Read More: Ja Rule Reflects On Viral Airplane Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo

Ja Rule's Run-In With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

As for the plane confrontation, Tony Yayo posted a video of himself and Uncle Murda trading insults with Ja Rule on a Delta Flight earlier this month. While the spat boiled over onto social media afterward, Ja eventually issued a formal apology for his role in the drama.

"I'm not proud of my behavior it's goofy to me," he wrote in the statement. "I'm a grown man about to be a grandfather and I wish that video of me wasn't out there either. I don't like people taking me out of my character so for that I apologize to my wife, family, fans, business and investment partners. I want people to know at the end of the day I'm still a man and I'm going to stand my ground. I don't start trouble."

Appearing on the TODAY show, he further explained his regret. "There's a responsibility that we have," he said. "To be gentlemen. I live by a code, I call it the gentleman's code, but I'm also raising young men. So you have to let them know that there's no room for disrespect, but also that there's a way to carry yourself. So two things can be true."

Read More: Ja Rule Issues Apology Following Viral Plane Confrontation With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Ja Rule Reflects Airplane Confrontation Music Ja Rule Reflects On Viral Airplane Confrontation With Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo
DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception Music Ja Rule Issues Apology Following Viral Plane Confrontation With Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Brooklyn Nets Music Ja Rule Breaks Silence On Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Altercation
Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Music Viral Video Shows Tony Yayo & Uncle Murda Get Into A Wild Argument With Ja Rule
Comments 0