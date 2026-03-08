BIA Claps Back At Megan Thee Stallion For Laughing At Cardi B's Diss Track

Megan Thee Stallion's recent TikTok livestream recently ruffled some feathers because of her reaction to Cardi B's "Pretty & Petty" diss track against BIA. She laughed at the "five songs" diss with glee, and this was after she joined Cardi during her tour. Now, the Massachusetts femcee is invoking Nicki Minaj to respond to Meg's cackling, bringing up her beef with the Trinidadian superstar.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, she took to her IG Story to a screenshot of the Houston artist's Gayle King interview with the caption "when I know someone lying but I let them keep going anyway..." For those unaware, Megan admitted to lying to King about her relationship with Tory Lanez, which became a focal point of Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" diss track against her.

Not only that, but the BIANCA artist also shared a selfie and used "Big Foot" as the background song. She specifically chose the portion of the song in which Nicki accuses Meg of lying on her deceased mother. We will see if any of these artists return to the ring or if this will just be an epilogue moment. Maybe things don't escalate any further than they have already gone.

Why Is BIA Beefing With Cardi B?

For those unaware, BIA's beef with Cardi B has a lot of history to it. Things became tense between the fanbases in early 2023, as the former denied switching up on the latter following her livestream with Nicki Minaj. The next year, things escalated with subliminal social media and on-wax shots, with BIA even dropping a diss track alleging Cardi cheated on Offset. Then, 2025 held "Pretty & Petty," which its target did not choose to respond to via a record.

Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Nicki and her friendship with Cardi makes her entry here unsurprising. But we'll see if she actually trades blows with BIA specifically or if this is just a matter of picking sides.