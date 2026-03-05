Nicki Minaj's Sister Angers Barbz After Attending Cardi B Concert

Nicki Minaj's younger half-sister Ming Li (real name Ming Luanli) is getting under the collective skin of the Barbz. Last night, Cardi B was in Houston, Texas for her Little Miss Drama tour, which has been doing really well. She was eventually joined by H-Town Hottie Megan Thee Stallion during the show and it had the concertgoers, including Ming Li, soaking it all in.

In one of the clips caught by Live Bitez, the 21-year-old is rapping along to Cardi's breakout hit, "Bodak Yellow." Nicki's rabid fans immediately pounced on her in the comments section for this perceived betrayal.

"That’s some opp sh*t [100 emoji shrugging emoji] but I'm sure yall think it's cool huh?" one upset Barb types. Well she said her and Nicki didn’t have a close relationship [shrugging emoji]" another says.

However, fans aren't just fuming over her support of Cardi's tour. In a separate video, Ming Li appears to be in a section at a club with Nicki's rival femcee following the performance.

"Looks like she’s about to be removed [laughing emoji]," a third person shadily comments. A fourth declares, "Betrayal at it's absolute finest [thumbs down emoji]."

Interestingly, Ming appeared to respond to all of that criticism in some more recent Instagram Story posts. "At the end of the day we all grown and some of the drama and whatever is not finna matter in the future," she wrote in one upload.

Do Nicki Minaj & Ming Li Have Beef?

She followed up with, "Pick a side? No side who said u can't love both? Yall just want a drama that ain't nobody but the "fans" gonna say. Like let's be fr we grown and when yall get old and wrinkly what we post ain't gonna matter so respectfully idgaf [crying laughing emoji]."

Overall, the relationship between Ming and Nicki has always been a bit rocky despite what the former has said. In an interview in May 2025, she told a reporter that "I love my sister." However, that feeling has seemingly never been reciprocated on the Young Money icon's end.

While she's never directly addressed Ming by name before, her comments and the timing of them suggest there's friction. During a 2024 livestream Onika said in part, "Even with blood relation, what God has given to me is mine. You have to go and get your own. You have to discover whatever it is that you're great at. Being a mooch and a clown don't run in my DNA."