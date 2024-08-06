Nicki Minaj's Sister Responds After Rapper's Alleged Shots At Her

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 17: Rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition at Philips Arena on June 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ming Luanli said that she still loves Nicki Minaj and that she tried to please her as a sister, but it seems like she's got other priorities now.

Surprisingly, Nicki Minaj might be stirring up some family drama as of late, as people think that a recent social media rant might've taken aim at her sister, Ming Luanli. For those unaware, Ming has apparently done multiple interviews recently talking about her relationship with the rapper, especially as she tries to embark on a musical career of her own. However, given what Minaj said in the audio clips below, some people assume she isn't happy with how her sister has spoken about her and referenced her in her own come-up. Of course, this is all pretty vague and too personal of an issue for the media to cast proper judgement, but it seems like an overall messy situation.

"Why would a person speak on a person they love?" Nicki Minaj's comments began, allegedly aimed at her sister Ming Luanli. "Why would a person speak openly about a private person, why would a person do that, why would a person do that? Who would you speak about in your interviews if someone wanted to interview you? Yourself, right?

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Calls Her Sister Out

"It's always a bad sign if a person who's not even in your line of work, someone who has never been successful in your line of work is doing interviews with people in your line of work," Nicki Minaj continued. "Like, hmm... I think y'all think talent, like, you can catch it like a cold. Or maybe people can pass it through the genes. Even with blood relation, what God has given to me is mine. You have to go and get your own. You have to discover whatever it is that you're great at. Being a mooch and a clown don't run in my DNA."

Ming Luanli's Response

Meanwhile, Ming Luanli actually responded to Nicki Minaj's comments whether the Trinidadian MC intended to target her sister or not. Moreover, Luanli left a comment under the We In Miami podcast's coverage of Minaj's rant, which was one of the platforms that Luanli spoke on her sister with. "I still love her, I tried as a sister to please her but I realize I gotta please God first cause only he can judge the gift he gave me," she expressed.

...