Nicki Minaj’s Half-Sister Wants A Tell-All Interview On "The Breakfast Club"

Nicki Minaj’s half-sister, Ming Luanli, wants to do a tell-all interview on The Breakfast Club and took to Instagram on Monday to voice her desire to do so. “Everyone wants me to speak,” she wrote. “I’m saving my interview for @breakfastclubam.” In another post on her Instagram Story, she added: “And also one more thing. I won’t be disrespected by anybody cause respect is always earned, and yes I do love my family let that be known too..all of them.”

The move comes as she's begun her career in the music industry. She dropped her first-ever music video with a feature on Rakeem Love's track, “Do It Again,” back on March 8. Fans have brought up her relationship to Nicki Minaj numerous times on social media since then. When one user asked about the lack of support from her big sister, Luanli fired back: “Did I ask for it?” She's also remarked that she will “no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister.”

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli Enters The Industry With First-Ever Music Video

Nicki Minaj Performs At iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Luanli also recently addressed the beef between Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion. In doing so, she refused to take sides in the matter. “Whatever beef that’s going on, I really don’t give a f*ck for it,” Luanli said. “Like that got nothing to do with me. I’m working on my life, my grind … I don’t care about that sh*t, bro, I really don’t give a f*ck for it. I don’t give a f*ck for it. It ain’t helping me with what I need to do with my life.”

Ming Luanli Wants To Break Her Silence

Images Via Instagram @mingluanli

Check out Luanli's latest posts on her Instagram Story above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ming Luanli and Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Wishes Little Sister Ming A Happy Birthday: “I Guess It’s Capricorn Season”

[Via]