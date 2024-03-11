While Nicki Minaj is celebrating her stardom on the Pink Friday 2 world tour, her sister Ming Luanli is forging her own. Moreover, she just released her first-ever music video as a feature on Rakeem Love's "Do It Again," a slow, sultry, and nocturnal fusion of rap and R&B with a moody NYC visual. It dropped Friday (March 8) and got assistance from City Help Productions, who also worked on MVs from Ice Spice and City Girl JT. Also, the video was brought in part by Quantum Swap AI, a crypto exchange that both Luanli and Love co-own in part.

Overall, it's clear that talent runs pretty thick in the Maraj family. While not everyone was feeling Ming Luanli's career when she teased new material, that was also the case for Nicki Minaj, and look at her now. As such, we can only expect this career and talent to grow over time, or at least manifest itself in the best possible way to fit her abilities. After all, it seems like Roman's little sister is already involved in quite a few potential areas of business and entertainment.

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli's First Music Video: Watch

However, there are definitely some aspects of the music industry, an established career, and general public-facing celebrity status that she's not that invested in. For example, readers already know that the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef exploded in full this year, and Ming wants nothing to do with it. "Whatever beef that's going on, I really don't give a s**t for it," she remarked during a livestream on social media. "That got nothing to do with me. S**t, I'm working on my life. I don't really care about that. I don't care about that s**t, bro."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this music video from Ming Luanli and Rakeem Love for "Do It Again"? How far has she come since she laid down her own raps over "Moment 4 Life" just a couple of years ago? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj and her family.

