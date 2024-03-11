Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli Enters The Industry With First-Ever Music Video

A lot of folks compared Ming to her sister's different eras, and there are a couple of parallels there while still establishing her own identity.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Nicki Minaj Sister Ming Luanli Music Video Hip Hop News

While Nicki Minaj is celebrating her stardom on the Pink Friday 2 world tour, her sister Ming Luanli is forging her own. Moreover, she just released her first-ever music video as a feature on Rakeem Love's "Do It Again," a slow, sultry, and nocturnal fusion of rap and R&B with a moody NYC visual. It dropped Friday (March 8) and got assistance from City Help Productions, who also worked on MVs from Ice Spice and City Girl JT. Also, the video was brought in part by Quantum Swap AI, a crypto exchange that both Luanli and Love co-own in part.

Overall, it's clear that talent runs pretty thick in the Maraj family. While not everyone was feeling Ming Luanli's career when she teased new material, that was also the case for Nicki Minaj, and look at her now. As such, we can only expect this career and talent to grow over time, or at least manifest itself in the best possible way to fit her abilities. After all, it seems like Roman's little sister is already involved in quite a few potential areas of business and entertainment.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Wishes Little Sister Ming A Happy Birthday: “I Guess It’s Capricorn Season”

Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Luanli's First Music Video: Watch

However, there are definitely some aspects of the music industry, an established career, and general public-facing celebrity status that she's not that invested in. For example, readers already know that the Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion beef exploded in full this year, and Ming wants nothing to do with it. "Whatever beef that's going on, I really don't give a s**t for it," she remarked during a livestream on social media. "That got nothing to do with me. S**t, I'm working on my life. I don't really care about that. I don't care about that s**t, bro."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this music video from Ming Luanli and Rakeem Love for "Do It Again"? How far has she come since she laid down her own raps over "Moment 4 Life" just a couple of years ago? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Nicki Minaj and her family.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Friend, Kelsey Nicole, Attends Nicki Minaj Concert

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
