Cardi B Appears To Clap Back At BIA For Her Stefon Diggs Diss

BY Zachary Horvath
NFL: AFC Championship Game-New England Patriots at Denver Broncos
Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after ithe 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy via Imagn Images
It looks like we are in the midst of a never-ending back-and-forth as Cardi B and BIA continue to trade shots amid the former's tour.

Even though Cardi B and Stefon Diggs aren't doing so hot, that doesn't mean anyone can send shots his way. That's the message the Bronx femcee sent during her latest performance on her Little Miss Drama Tour. Her most recent stop was on Sunday in Los Angeles and before jumping into the next song, she delivered a little PSA for anyone who is dissing or wants to diss the NFL wide receiver.

"Let me tell you somethin'," Cardi begins her address. "Just 'cause I ain't f*cking with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, b*tch." Before jumping into "Pretty & Petty," she adds, "This for you, b*tch."

In the clip caught by Live Bitez, the crowd goes absolutely nuts especially when Cardi begins the "mute challenge." If you have seen videos from the tour so far, you may have seen the hitmaker allow her fans to rap a certain part of this AM I THE DRAMA? track. "Name five BIA songs, gun pointin' to your head / Bow, I'm dead."

Did Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Break Up?

Moreover, with BIA's recent response to this very public diss—"Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… ykwnvm"—it's more likely than not that Cardi is responding to her Boston foe.

BIA's aforementioned shot was posted to X and was a dig (no pun intended) at Diggs for his extensive list of past flings, as well as his poor showing in Super Bowl LX. In that game, the New England Patriot only recorded 37 on three catches.

Her instigating also comes during a rough time for Cardi B and Diggs as we alluded to at the beginning. It was reported that the former left the Super Bowl early, doing so right after her cameo during Bad Bunny's Halftime Show. They also unfollowed each other on Instagram, indicating their split was official.

Additionally, it's been rumored that they have been broken up for some time, roughly two weeks or so. The purported evidence behind this claim is a post Cardi made said time ago for her Instagram Story. On this post she wrote, "Done," with nothing more than a black screen.

However, it appears that in the clip above, Cardi confirms that they are indeed no longer together. We are taking this with a slight grain of salt, but we wouldn't be surprised if her words held weight either.

