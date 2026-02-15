DJ Vlad Affirms His Jay-Z, Tory Lanez & Megan Thee Stallion Tweet Is Sarcastic

DJ Vlad has previously defended Tory Lanez's conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the face of folks claiming Jay-Z and Roc Nation manipulated the case in their favor. His recent tweet mocking these conspiracy theories set the timeline on fire, and he called Sneako during his livestream. Vlad explained that his tweet claiming that the Roc paid him off was completely sarcastic, even if many folks didn't take it that way.

"People just do not know sarcasm, do they?" he expressed, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. "Sarcasm really just goes over people's heads. It really surprises me. Of course I'm trolling, man. Jay did a verse on the judge's grandson's album? *laughs* How is this not obvious? [Tory] was convicted by 12 jurors and appeal has been denied."

"Look, at the end of the day, we don't exactly know what happened," Vlad went on. "But when you shoot a woman, and she's willing to take the stand and say, 'That person shot me,' that is very hard to get over. If he really didn't shoot her, then he should've taken the stand and said that... All the pieces. He's talking to Kelsey [Harris] over the jail phone and apologizing to her. [If] she's the shooter, how are you going to be in jail and apologize to the person who put you there? Forced his hand? [No,] he was in jail."

DJ Vlad went on to combat Sneako's references to conspiracies about Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, such as old claims from Kelsey's bodyguard, appeal efforts, forensic reports about glass, and the notion that the gun fell to the floor and fired by itself twice. He pointed to Lanez's changes in the story throughout the trial and appeal process, appeal denials, and a doctor's testimony about bullet fragments. Also, Vlad defended Megan Thee Stallion lying in an interview about topics not directly related to the shooting because that setting is very different to a witness stand in court.