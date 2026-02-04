DJ Akademiks Blasts Rap Media For “Protecting” Jay-Z After Epstein Files Drop

BY Caroline Fisher
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA
During a recent livestream, DJ Akademiks raised some serious questions about Jay-Z's past and why it hasn't faced more scrutiny.

DJ Akademiks is one internet personality who never hesitates to speak his mind, even when it comes to some of the biggest names in the industry. During a recent livestream, for example, he went on a rant about Jay-Z. In a clip shared by @ayekeeno on Twitter/X, he calls out rap media for how the mogul has been covered, raising some serious concerns.

"One thing that I think no one wants to talk about, which I think is very hypocritical of all the [...] music media, or cultural commenters, or podcasters, is that you don't have to instantly defend Jay-Z," he said. "People have questions, and you should help clarify the questions, especially if you either know them or you've been around. Here are a few questions: Did Jay-Z sleep with an underage Foxy Brown? Is there something we're missing there? Did he sleep with underage Aaliyah? Did he meet Beyonce..."

"How can't we have some type of conversation about that?" he continued. "It feels like there's a protective group that don't want to talk about that for those artists in that time. If it was an artist in this time, it would definitely get scrutinized more."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Addresses Eminem, Jay-Z, & Pusha T's Epstein Files Appearance

Is Jay-Z In The Epstein Files?

News of DJ Akademiks' latest remarks about Jay-Z comes just a few days after the Justice Department dropped millions of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The Roc Nation founder was mentioned in the docs, in addition to countless other celebrities. Ak isn't the only person calling out the way this was covered by media outlets, however.

Shortly after the drop, Charlamagne Tha God ranted about it on The Breakfast Club, putting "unserious journalists" on blast. "I don't understand it, and I would love to get some understanding," he declared. "I have one question, just one question for the room: What do n****s hate more, reading or accountability?"

The drop features files of varying credibility due to the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This includes crisis intake reports stemming from anonymous tips, which is where Jay-Z's name popped up. The allegations are unverified, and the report does not suggest that an investigation was pursued.

Read More: Man Claiming To Be Jay-Z's Son Suggests He's Getting Help From Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
