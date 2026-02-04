DJ Akademiks is one internet personality who never hesitates to speak his mind, even when it comes to some of the biggest names in the industry. During a recent livestream, for example, he went on a rant about Jay-Z. In a clip shared by @ayekeeno on Twitter/X, he calls out rap media for how the mogul has been covered, raising some serious concerns.

"One thing that I think no one wants to talk about, which I think is very hypocritical of all the [...] music media, or cultural commenters, or podcasters, is that you don't have to instantly defend Jay-Z," he said. "People have questions, and you should help clarify the questions, especially if you either know them or you've been around. Here are a few questions: Did Jay-Z sleep with an underage Foxy Brown? Is there something we're missing there? Did he sleep with underage Aaliyah? Did he meet Beyonce..."

"How can't we have some type of conversation about that?" he continued. "It feels like there's a protective group that don't want to talk about that for those artists in that time. If it was an artist in this time, it would definitely get scrutinized more."

Is Jay-Z In The Epstein Files?

News of DJ Akademiks' latest remarks about Jay-Z comes just a few days after the Justice Department dropped millions of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The Roc Nation founder was mentioned in the docs, in addition to countless other celebrities. Ak isn't the only person calling out the way this was covered by media outlets, however.

Shortly after the drop, Charlamagne Tha God ranted about it on The Breakfast Club, putting "unserious journalists" on blast. "I don't understand it, and I would love to get some understanding," he declared. "I have one question, just one question for the room: What do n****s hate more, reading or accountability?"