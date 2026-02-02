Man Claiming To Be Jay-Z's Son Suggests He's Getting Help From Nicki Minaj & Donald Trump

Rymir Satterthwaite, the man claiming to be Jay-Z's son, failed to get the answer he wanted in court, but it seems he's still not giving up.

It appears that Rymir Satterthwaite is coming up with a new way to find out if he's really Jay-Z's son. Per some tweets obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, he's hinting at bringing in back up from none other than Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump?

That's at least what it sounds like as Rymir hopped onto his Twitter to post this: "Thanks to Nicki and Mr. President for your help!!!" He then replied to the femcee's co-sign and/or trolling of Hov wherein she posted a side-by-side comparison of their faces. "Thanks to the Queen. Me and Godmom will always have your back; u are a good person," he said while tagging her.

It's worth pointing out that Rymir has been reposting a lot of Nicki's tweets especially as of recently too. It appears that he's trying to form a team of one of Jay's biggest haters. However, how she will help him get an answer will be fascinating to watch unfold. She's trolled him outside of this most recent instance about this very case for a while now.

Of course, though, take Rymir's claims with a massive grain of salt. This is merely speculation at this point.

Was Jay-Z's Paternity Test Lawsuit Dropped?

As we alluded to in the beginning though, his pursuit of a paternity test still hasn't panned out. It's been well over a decade since this battle first started but it came to a halt in mid-January.

After Satterthwaite dropped his filing, his godmother and legal guardian, Lillie Coley, continued his efforts. She accused the 4:44 rapper of dodging both DNA tests and personal responsibility using his status.

Her suit would be dropped with prejudice. "The Court has read and considered the Motion and concluded that it is suitable for decision without oral argument. The Court GRANTS the Motion and DISMISSES the Complaint without leave to amend."

Hov was awarded nearly $120,000 to cover his legal fees. To be exact, the amount was $119,235.45 under California’s anti-SLAPP statute.

