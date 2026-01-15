Jay-Z Awarded $120K In Case Involving Godmother Of Man Alleging He’s His Son

BY Caroline Fisher
Jay-Z Awarded $120K
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Jay-Z attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Jay-Z has come out on top following a long legal battle against Rymir Satterthwaite and his godmother, Lillie Coley.

Jay-Z has been wrapped up in a legal battle involving a man named Rymir Satterthwaite for years now. Satterthwaite alleges that the mogul is his biological father and has demanded DNA tests on multiple occasions. “I really want to resolve this,” he declared in 2024, “I want to resolve this and get this matter done, I really do. I don’t want any money, I just want the truth.”

In July, he ended up dropping his lawsuit against Jay-Z for unknown reasons. "I have not stopped my fight, I did withdraw my case, but it's for a reason," he said at the time. "I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over." The legal battle didn't end there, however.

Lillie Coley, Satterthwaite's godmother and legal guardian, later filed her own lawsuit against Hov. In it, she alleged that he dodged both DNA tests and personal responsibility using his status. Coley went on to accuse the New Jersey Attorney General of misrepresenting facts and hurting her federal case. Moreover, she alleged that fraudulent liens drove her into bankruptcy. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed with prejudice.

Jay-Z Denies Being Rymir Satterthwaite's Father
Soccer: FIFA Club World Cup 2025-Semifinal-Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid C.F.
Jul 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z before a semifinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Lee Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Court has read and considered the Motion and concluded that it is suitable for decision without oral argument," the ruling states. "The Court GRANTS the Motion and DISMISSES the Complaint without leave to amend."

Now, AllHipHop's Grouchy Greg Watkins exclusively reports that Coley has been ordered to pay Jay-Z roughly $119,235.45 in legal fees under California’s anti-SLAPP statute. The Roc Nation founder's latest legal win comes after years of denying Satterthwaite's allegations and calling them part of an alleged “decades-long harassment" campaign against him.

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts,” a July 2025 dismissal motion reads. “Plaintiff’s continued harassment of Defendant and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order.”

