A$AP Rocky is pulling out all the stops for Don't Be Dumb. We can now green light the fact that the rapper is officially preparing a deluxe version. Rumors began to grow legs once the record dropped on January 16 with fans wondering where certain snippets were. One of those included "Your Honor," a track supposedly produced by Metro Boomin.

Rocky liked a post from a supporter theorizing that it could land on a bonus edition of some kind, sending that possibility into overdrive. Now, it's really going down, as the Harlem native said it himself on his X account. Caught by Kurrco, he tweeted yesterday evening, "DISC 1 WAS FOR ME , DISC 2 WILL BE FOR THE FANS! [fire emoji] #DONTBEDUMB."

It's unclear on when it's coming or how many tracks there will be. But Genius has compiled a list of potentials. "Your Honor" makes the cut, as well as collabs with Pharrell Williams, Tommy Revenge, KayCyy, Busta Rhymes, and Slick Rick.

These are all enticing possibilities, but we will just have to wait and see what materializes.

For now, we have two more tracks on disc two to enjoy from Don't Be Dumb. This week, Rocky added "FLACKITO JODYE" with Tokischa as well as the beloved "I Smoked Away My Brain" mashup.

A$AP Rocky World Tour

But this upcoming deluxe isn't the only other thing fans can look forward to.

On Tuesday, January 20, A$AP Rocky announced the album's accompanying world tour. The "HELICOPTER" performer is going to hit up 16 different countries from May 27 to September 30.

The poster, which lists 42 shows, also says that there will be "alter egos." It's unclear if this is nothing or a way of actually teasing some tour openers.

If you want to try and get your hands on tickets early, here's a message verbatim from a recent press release. "To participate in A$AP Rocky’s Artist Presale in North America on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00AM local time, you must sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 p.m. ET."

However, if you want to wait or can't get access to the presale there will be a general sale. "The global general on sale will go live on 1/27 at 9:00 AM local time at ASAPROCKY.COM."