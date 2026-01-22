A$AP Rocky Confirms That The Deluxe To "Don't Be Dumb" Is On The Way

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A$AP Rocky is feeding fans good after his eight-year hiatus, adding a future deluxe to the "Don't Be Dumb" menu.

A$AP Rocky is pulling out all the stops for Don't Be Dumb. We can now green light the fact that the rapper is officially preparing a deluxe version. Rumors began to grow legs once the record dropped on January 16 with fans wondering where certain snippets were. One of those included "Your Honor," a track supposedly produced by Metro Boomin.

Rocky liked a post from a supporter theorizing that it could land on a bonus edition of some kind, sending that possibility into overdrive. Now, it's really going down, as the Harlem native said it himself on his X account. Caught by Kurrco, he tweeted yesterday evening, "DISC 1 WAS FOR ME , DISC 2 WILL BE FOR THE FANS! [fire emoji] #DONTBEDUMB."

It's unclear on when it's coming or how many tracks there will be. But Genius has compiled a list of potentials. "Your Honor" makes the cut, as well as collabs with Pharrell Williams, Tommy Revenge, KayCyy, Busta Rhymes, and Slick Rick.

These are all enticing possibilities, but we will just have to wait and see what materializes.

For now, we have two more tracks on disc two to enjoy from Don't Be Dumb. This week, Rocky added "FLACKITO JODYE" with Tokischa as well as the beloved "I Smoked Away My Brain" mashup.

Read More: LSU Dance Team Goes Viral For Electric Kendrick Lamar-Inspired Routine

A$AP Rocky World Tour

But this upcoming deluxe isn't the only other thing fans can look forward to.

On Tuesday, January 20, A$AP Rocky announced the album's accompanying world tour. The "HELICOPTER" performer is going to hit up 16 different countries from May 27 to September 30.

The poster, which lists 42 shows, also says that there will be "alter egos." It's unclear if this is nothing or a way of actually teasing some tour openers.

If you want to try and get your hands on tickets early, here's a message verbatim from a recent press release. "To participate in A$AP Rocky’s Artist Presale in North America on Friday, January 23rd at 10:00AM local time, you must sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Wednesday, January 21st at 10:00 p.m. ET."

However, if you want to wait or can't get access to the presale there will be a general sale. "The global general on sale will go live on 1/27 at 9:00 AM local time at ASAPROCKY.COM."

Read More: Teyana Taylor Earns Oscar Nomination For Best Supporting Actress

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
A$AP Rocky Opens Rihanna's "Diamonds" World Tour - New York, NY Music A$AP Rocky Announces The "Don’t Be Dumb World Tour"
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0