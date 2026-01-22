Teyana Taylor Racks Up Another Best Supporting Actress Nomination At The Oscars

Teyana Taylor and "One Battle After Another" are continuing their run of nominations at the 98th Oscars, which premieres on March 15.

Teyana Taylor and her One Battle After Another character, Perfidia Beverly Hills, are becoming darlings at the 2026 award shows. Just about a week after her emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress at the Golden Globes, she's up for more hardware at the 98th Academy Awards. Per DiscussingFilm and Vanity Fair, the 35-year-old multi-talent is once again a Best Supporting Actress nominee.

If she wants to take home her first-ever Oscar trophy, it's not going to be easy, as you might assume. Teyana Taylor is facing off against great talent such as Elle Fanning and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas's roles in Sentimental Value. Then, there's Amy Madigan from the wild horror ride in Weapons and of course, Wunmi Mosaku who killed it in the other critical darling, Sinners.

But with tons of momentum on her side, she's got a great chance. It was even reported back in November that Teyana's odds to win this category were strong per ABC.

While it's taken her time to reach this level, Teyana has been just fine with her journey. "You can see my patience being in this game since I was 15, doing a little bit of everything. This moment hits a lot harder than it would’ve if everything had gone my way when I wanted it to," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Teyana Taylor Golden Globe Speech

If she does win, hopefully we will receive another resounding speech from her. Teyana's message at the Golden Globes was inspirational and delightfully emotional.

The concluding sentences especially hit hard, giving girls of color great confidence that they can achieve things like this. "And last, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody. Thank you!"

One Battle After Another has an opportunity to rack up a lot of wins on March 15 as well. It's a finalist in 13 total categories, the second most behind Sinners with 16. Nominations include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and many other major categories.

