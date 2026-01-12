Teyana Taylor became emotional while on stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, as she accepted the award for Best Female Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. She earned the award for her role in One Battle After Another, in which she played a revolutionary named Perfidia Beverly Hills.

“Oh my God, I almost didn’t even write a speech because I didn’t think I would get this,” Taylor said, as caught by Entertainment Weekly. “Oh my babies! My babies are upstairs watching, y’all better be off those damn phones and watching me right now.”

From there, she turned her attention to director Paul Thomas Anderson. "To Paul 'Let 'Em Cook' Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust, and your brilliance. My gratitude is endless. I love you, we love you, and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast," she said, adding a shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Regina Hall, and her other castmates.

Taylor concluded: "And last, but most importantly, to my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody. Thank you!"

Who Won At The Golden Globes?

In addition to Teyana Taylor, the Golden Globes honored One Battle After Another in several other categories. The film won Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy as well as Best Screenplay, Motion Picture. Additionally, Paul Thomas Anderson took home the award for Best Director.

Outside of One Battle After Another, Hamnet won Best Drama, Motion Picture, while Timothée Chalamet earned Best Male Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Marty Supreme.