Snoop Dogg was censored while on stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, where he was presenting the first-ever award for Best Podcast. In doing so, the legendary rapper joked about getting too high beforehand.

He walked out to his iconic 2004 song, “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” before addressing the crowd. “Need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the Double G’s — the Double G’s is the Golden Globes," Snoop said, as caught by Billboard. “And you’re with the D-O-Double-G, so make sure you enjoy yourself. Don’t be no stiff biff. Need you to move around a little bit... And shout-out to all the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is…" From there, he joked, "I'm high as a motherf*cker right now. Y'all had me here too damn long," which the broadcast cut out.

As a clip of the moment began circulating on X (formerly Twitter), fans shared plenty of laughs. "That’s like censoring Bob Ross for painting happy little trees," one user joked. Another added: "Man’s just speaking the truth, no filter needed." Others were tired of his antics, such as someone who posted: "Does all Snoop Dogg do is just smoke weed and fill into the stereotypes? He thinks if he quits he's gonna fall off. At this point he is literally just a cameo. Name 5 Snoop Dogg songs gun to your head."

As for the award itself, Snoop Dogg presented Best Podcast to Amy Poehler for her show, Good Hang. “This is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award,” she joked after joining him on stage. “I don’t know about awards shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense. Thank you so much for this.” Other nominees included Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless, and Up First.