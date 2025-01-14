Snoop Dogg Calls DJ Akademiks To Clear The Air

Snoop Dogg says he wants to bring people together.

Snoop Dogg called up DJ Akademiks during his latest broadcast to clear the air about his opinion on the controversial streamer. Snoop revealed that he wanted to bring peace while Ak explained that some of his previous comments on the West Coast had been taken out of context online.

"Come on Ak, let me say this: This is what we need. Too many times we always have people apart and I just want to see people together..." Snoop said at one point. "You got a beautiful platform that you're building and you're inspiring other people to wanna do what you're doing just like how I've inspired. So, it's about showing motherf*ckers how to move as a unit rather than moving against each other because we've seen enough of that. We've seen n****s go against each other for too long. It's ends up with death and jail and I don't like it."

Snoop Dogg Attends The 2024 Summer Olympics

He continued: "I'm an old n***a in hip-hop and I don't like it because, what n****s don't understand is, I went through a murder case. So, I understand what these artists are going through. I just was blessed enough to beat mine and I changed my life. That's the example I try to lead by doing the right thing and with these platforms, y'all should start trying to do a bit of that too so we can give some hope so they won't get so far caught up and then have no other way out but jail."

Snoop Dogg Speaks With DJ Akademiks