DJ Akademiks Believes West Coast Hip-Hop Is Rarely Mainstream Now

Given how many artists have been popping off this year, it's hard to pick just one that's been the most dominant. There are arguments to be made for sure for a small handful. Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Tyler, The Creator immediately come to mind. You can also make the case for a region in 2024. The West Coast is definitely at the top of the list, thanks in large part to K. Dot. But ScHoolboy Q, SiR, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre (soon), are just a few others that have put out stellar projects. However, it goes beyond the mainstream names. Artists like Lefty Gunplay, JasonMartin, and Jay Worthy have also been doing some great things for the underground scene.

However, all of this isn't enough for DJ Akademiks, who believes that this region isn't as popular as people make it seem to be. He decided to present his argument to his livestream viewers recently, following some DMs between Mustard and Boi-1da that made the rounds. After initially supporting his Cali contemporary for his work on Lamar's "Not Like Us," the Drake affiliated producer had a change of heart. "West Coast rap is a**," he said. Mustard decided to share that and the other key texts to publicly blast Boi-1da.

DJ Akademiks Has The Internet Split

DJ Akademiks personally doesn't share that opinion, even though his takes on some West Coast artists would suggest otherwise. However, he recognizes that there are a few that have that much motion from that region. But it's just that. Overall, Ak thinks that "99 percent" of rap from there doesn't make it outside of California. For example, he mentions names like YG, who was dropping hit record after hit record back in the mid-2010s. But now, his sale numbers aren't what they used to be.