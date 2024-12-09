Mustard Leaks Boi-1da’s DMs Where He Calls West Coast Rap “Ass”

Mustard now has beef with one of Drake's biggest collaborators.

Mustard and Boi-1da both know what it takes to make great music, especially that represents the regions they are from. It's always going to be up for debate on which area produces the better material. However, these two are obviously going to be a little bias toward the sounds they are familiar with. Even though they disagree, which is clear by these leaked DMs courtesy of Mustard, there's got to be a mutual respect... right? Well, there's definitely not anymore, that's for sure. Boi-1da made that apparent thanks to some recent messages he sent to the "tv off" beat maker via Messenger.

What starts of the beef is a blurred-out video or photo with the following message attached: "West Coast rap is ass." Mustard replied bluntly, "hater," followed by "😂🫵🏿" There appears to be no texts before this that would've provoked Boi-1da to just say this. That is unless Mustard decided to hide what would be some telling information. Regardless, he's very stunned by the "random" verbal attack" on his respective region of hip-hop. "@boi1da tell me this ain't real crodie," Mustard captioned the IG Story.

Mustard Weeds Out Another Snake In The Grass

But wait, there's more. Boi-1da then proceeded to double down on his take after his contemporary tried to sway his opinion. "Ass," he said again. He then added, "Nobody outside LA wanna hear that s***." All Mustard could do in that moment was hit back with a laughing emoji. "@boi1da I thought you was a real one i ain't kno you felt this way," he captioned this exchange in another IG Story post.

Finally, Mustard shared one more series of messages. These ones are from May, immediately following the release of "Not Like Us." It's pretty crushing evidence against Boi-1da, as he was initially congratulating Mustard for the beat on the crushing Drake diss record. "Good s***... Beat hard AF." He then proceeded to taunt Boi-1da by captioning these DMs, "You said you liked not like us😂 welp there's enough yellow tape to go around🤷🏿‍♂️" He concluded with one more IG Story, writing, "and that's the end of my ted talk. Lame a** n****." Mustard buried him pretty good, so, let's see how his newest enemy responds.

