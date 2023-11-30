Teyana Taylor Bares Her Abs For The Public Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce Scandal

Despite some pregnancy rumors coming her way, Teyana Taylor is no less shy about showing off her toned body. Moreover, she recently let her abs free in the wind as she made her way to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, and some new pictures show how much she keeps killing it with her style. The singer, director, actress, and so much more has a lot to talk about with the talk show host, whether it's her new projects or her new experiences with life. For example, she has a new movie, The Book Of Clarence, coming out in January, and she received nominations for the indie film A Thousand And One.

However, that's probably and sadly not what you saw Teyana Taylor in the news for recently, and what most crucially informs or gives context to this outing. News broke of her filing for divorce from Iman Shumpert, with claims of jealousy and a dysfunctional bond taking center stage. Regardless, there were also various cheating claims that surfaced towards the end of their relationship, but these were ones that the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate fought back against. As such, it's still a little unclear what exactly caused this split, but what's important is that they reach an amicable conclusion.

Teyana Taylor Showing Up To Her Jimmy Kimmel Talk

Furthermore, this is what Teyana Taylor stated about the divorce after news of it spread like wildfire. "I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy," she started off on her Instagram Story recently. "I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME.

"These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public," the 32-year-old continued. "It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, Protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y'all." Check out pics of her latest outing in the "Via" link below. For more news and the latest updates on Teyana Taylor, keep checking in with HNHH.

